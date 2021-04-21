There are 4 cases of internet slowdown in Papua in 2020





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Supriyono Hemay, a volunteer with the Network for Freedom of Expression in Southeast Asia (SAFEnet), said his party had received 4 reports of suspected slowdowns the Internet ofPapua in 2020. “In 2020, SAFEnet received 4 reports of an alleged internet slowdown in Papua as the conflict situation worsened in Nduga and Maybrat, Papua,” Supriyono said at the launch of the situation report. digital rights 2020 on Wednesday, April 21. He added that SAFEnet had also received reports that internet connection in Papua would be slowed down ahead of the 1st anniversary of anti-racism protests against Papuans in August 2020.



Not only the internet slowdown, according to Supriyono, some activists in Papua have also suffered a physical disruption of internet access. The incident occurred on an Internet device at the office of the Papua Institute for Human Rights Studies and Advocacy (ELSHAM), while he was accompanying seven political prisoners on trial. This was confirmed by the executive director of LP3BH Manokwari, Yan Christian Warinussy. He said the internet slowdown linked to the Internet disconnection in Papua came at a time when protests against racism were taking place in Papua. “Both in Jayapura, Papua and its surroundings, and me in Manokwari, we are really victims of digital discrimination, we cannot access the internet at all for almost 2 months,” Yan said at the launch of the report on the digital rights situation 2020. to Wednesday (21/4). Moreover, he said that experiencing discrimination is difficult. Because according to him, it’s like being exiled to another world from Indonesia. Previously, on August 21, 2019, Joko Widodo’s government officially blocked the internet on Bumi Cendrawasih. The government of the day insisted it would not lift blockades across the Papua region to reduce hoaxes, hate speech and provocations in Papua. Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko said Internet blocking in Papua must be done in the name of national security and emergencies. Although he never directly announced the blocking of internet access in Papua, President Joko Widodo has asserted that the policy is being carried out in the common interest. However, in June 2020, the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN) found President Joko Widodo and the Ministry of Communication and Informatics guilty of blocking or slowing internet connections in Papua. Both are considered to have committed acts against the law due to internet restrictions. Internet blocking in Papua at this time was carried out by the government through the Ministry of Communication and Information following the outbreak of protests in several parts of Papua such as Fakfak, Sorong, Manokwari and Jayapura. This massive demonstration then turned into chaos. (can / DAL)



