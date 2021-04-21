



President Joe Biden’s attempt to reorganize the American economy got me thinking about the parallels with previous transformational presidents: FDR and Reagan. One of the most interesting aspects of these previous administrations was that the big changes they implemented actually started under their predecessors from the opposite party. Just as Ronald Reagan developed the achievements of Jimmy Carter and Franklin D. Roosevelt got off to a start launched by Herbert Hoover, Biden enjoys a change of momentum that began under Donald Trump.

Reagans’ economic program consisted of three main pillars: tax cuts, deregulation, and the scarcity of money. But the latter two were in fact hallmarks of the Carter administration.

Libertarians weren’t fans of Carter when he was President, but they realized that he was actually a very vigorous deregulator in many ways, more than Reagan himself. The twin economic threat of stagnation and inflation in the 1970s created a general consensus that the government needed to reduce its price controls and participation in specific sectors of the economy, particularly transport and energy. .

A bit of that happened under Gerald Ford, but mostly under Carter. The Airline Deregulation Act 1978 removed all kinds of federal controls on the routes airlines were allowed to take, the prices they were allowed to charge, and the ease of starting a new airline. The Staggers Rail Act and the Motor Carrier Act have done similar things for rail and trucking. Carter also removed many of the oil and gas price controls put in place under the Nixon administration. Reagan deregulated as well, but he mostly continued down the path Carter had already charted.

The high inflation of the 1970s also created a general consensus on the need to tighten monetary policy. This was done by Paul Volcker, who Carter appointed in 1979 as chairman of the Federal Reserve. The Volckers interest rate hikes began under Carter (and the recession they sparked likely contributed to Carters’ electoral defeat in 1980).

So a lot of what we tend to think of as the Reagan Revolution started under Carter. It echoes another historic episode: the New Deal. Although Herbert Hoover eventually became a staunch opponent of the Roosevelts agendas, as president he was widely hailed as a champion of political activism. An engineer by training, Hoover tried to encourage cooperation between government and industry. When the Great Depression hit, he responded with a series of programs that increased spending by nearly 50% and increased regulation of agriculture; he created laws to support wages and signed a bill in favor of unions. All of these represented unprecedented levels of government intervention in the economy, and foreshadowed actions FDR would eventually take under the New Deal.

So, it is quite normal throughout history that economic policy revolutions begin under the presidents of the party opposite to whoever ultimately gets the credit. A similar progression seems likely to play out with Trump and Biden.

Trump’s economic policies were generally chaotic and untargeted. He didn’t seem to follow any intellectual paradigm or school of thought; instead, he lashed out at anyone who annoyed him at the time, whether it was China, American allies, or American companies that were shipping factories overseas. But in doing so, he broke with the most important and powerful consensus in elite political circles: free trade.

This consensus, which was shared by almost all economists, was so strong that only a maverick like Trump could perhaps break it. Below the level of elite opinion, discontent with free trade had been boiling for years. Although concerns about competition from Japan and Europe in the 1980s turned out to be overblown, China turned out to be the real thing. In the 2000s, a significant number of American workers lost their careers to Chinese competition and never recovered. Meanwhile, America’s industrial commons have eroded, challenging the competitiveness of entire nations.

Although Biden suspends tariffs on American allies, he keeps tariffs on China. In fact, all of Bidens’ Chinese policy continues essentially in the direction indicated by Trump. Bidens’ economic agenda, while it doesn’t involve the president calling on companies to create jobs in America, revolves around industrial policy and the relocation of supply chains; in that sense, he shares a fundamental objective with Trump.

The asset break with orthodoxy was not complete, of course. In many ways, he ruled like a typical Republican, reducing taxes and regulations and increasing work demands for wellness programs. But in trade and industrial policy, he led the way in neutralizing his own party opposition to change. On these topics, many conservative think tanks and politicians are joining the bandwagon.

Perhaps this is how big policy changes ultimately happen. Carter will not go down in history as the great champion of deregulation, nor as a vacuum cleaner for great government. And if Biden ultimately succeeds in reorienting US economic policy away from free trade in a systematic and effective manner, Hell will likely be the one associated with that change for future generations. But it was Trump’s stumbles and erratic approach that paved the way.

Noah Smith wrote this piece for Bloomberg.

