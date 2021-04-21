FM Qureshi, Iranian President discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties – world





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday called Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and exchanged views on ways and means to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Qureshi, who arrived in Tehran for an official visit on Tuesday, extended his greetings on behalf of Pakistani leaders to Rouhani and praised the role of the Iranian president in leading the nation during his tenure, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Qureshi discussed with President Dr Rouhani ways and means of strengthening close bilateral relations rooted in a common history, culture, faith and language,” according to the press release. He also underlined Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to strengthen ties with Iran in various fields with emphasis on expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation and development.

On Twitter, Qureshi said he shared with the Iranian president the Pakistanis’ commitment to deepen relations with Iran in the areas of trade, investment, connectivity and border management for economic development. mutual.

Rohani, for his part, reiterated the Irans’ desire to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields.

The Foreign Minister thanked the President “for his support to [Prime Minister Imran’s] initiative to create border markets, which would benefit the inhabitants of the border region, “said the OP, adding that the opening of an international border crossing point in Mand-Pishin would facilitate the movement of pedestrians and strengthen the bilateral trade.

Qureshi also expressed his gratitude for “Iran’s constant support for the Kashmiri people, especially from the Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei]”, says the press release.

While discussing the rise of Islamophobia, Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the convergence between Pakistan and Iran to show a joint resolution against xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief. “

President Rouhani also expressed his joy over Prime Minister Imran’s recovery from Covid-19.

Later, Foreign Minister Qureshi met with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and held a “ multi-faceted discussion on trade, connectivity, cultural cooperation, creation of border maintenance markets, opening of new crossing points and a greater interpersonal relationship. [contacts]”.

“Together we will work to curb the spread of Islamophobia,” Qureshi said in a tweet.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed on the creation of six border maintenance markets intended to promote the economic recovery of the Pakistani and Iranian border populations and to give them formal / legal means to engage in trade. .

Meeting with the Iranian speaker

Foreign Minister Qureshi also met with Iranian parliament speaker Muhammad Bagher Ghalibaf today.

During their conversation, Qureshi highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran and reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to further strengthen ties.

Speaking about parliamentary cooperation, the Minister stressed the importance of frequent exchanges to develop a common understanding on various issues.

He informed the speaker of the “ serious violations of human rights in [Indian-occupied Kashmir] and appreciated the support of Iranian leaders to the Kashmiri people “, according to the OP.

The foreign minister said at the meeting that incidents of Islamophobia “jeopardize future prospects for peace and harmony among civilizations”. He appreciated Iran’s support for the Pakistani initiative to fight Islamophobia.

“It was agreed to act jointly on the issue of Islamophobia and to preserve respect for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him),” the FO statement said.

Qureshi also invited Ghalibaf to visit Pakistan on behalf of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, expressing hope that this will further strengthen parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

