Erdogan to receive Turkish Cypriot leader on Monday





LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Monday ahead of informal talks in Geneva on the Cypriot issue. Tatar revealed the news on Wednesday at a cabinet meeting he has chaired for the first time since taking office in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). During his visit, the two leaders will assess the new policy of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side of a two-state solution and cooperation based on sovereign equality on the island, he said. declared. The informal talks in Geneva will be held from April 27 to 29 with the participation of the guarantor countries including Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom under the leadership of the UN. Last week, the Turkish Foreign Minister reaffirmed the format of the talks. "The Geneva meeting will be informal. There will be no new negotiations to be held there," Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Tatar following their talks in Lefkosa. "We believe that we will not waste any more time on the federal solution and that new ideas and a new vision should be discussed," he said. The Geneva talks will seek common ground for negotiations, Cavusoglu said. "We will certainly and certainly not continue where we left off [the] Crans-Montana [talks]. It's out of the question, "he added. The 2017 Crans-Montana conference in Switzerland was held with the participation of the guarantor countries, but collapsed after the Greek Cypriot side left the table. At Wednesday's cabinet meeting, the Geneva talks and various topics, including coronavirus measures, were discussed. – Cypriot question Cyprus is mired in a decades-long struggle between Greek and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of UN diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement. The island has been divided since 1964, when ethnic attacks forced Turkish Cypriots to retreat to enclaves for their safety. In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at annexing Greece led to military intervention by Turkey as the guarantor power. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was founded in 1983. The Greek Cypriot administration, backed by Greece, became a member of the European Union in 2004, although most Greek Cypriots rejected a UN settlement plan in a referendum that year that had envisaged the accession of reunified Cyprus to the European Union.







