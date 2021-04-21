The fact-check code seen in Ivanka Trumps’ vaccination image is unrelated to QAnon





A photo of Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine does not contain a QAnon-linked rapid response code (QR). Contrary to claims on social media, there is no evidence linking the image to the sprawling conspiracy theory, which argues that Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child trafficking sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and allies of the Deep State. The alleged code does not redirect to 8kun, an unmoderated forum that hosts Qs posts, known to members as Q drops.

On April 14, 2021, the former first girl tweeted two pictures of herself receiving the vaccine, captioning them with Today I Got The Picture !!! I hope you too! Thank you Nurse Torres !!! (here).

In a statement to the Associated Press, Ivanka said she received the two-dose vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTechs against the novel coronavirus, saying getting the vaccine was our best way to beat this virus and keep us safe and secure. the others (here).

A Facebook post re-sharing the photos included a red circle drawn around a matrix code on a piece of paper next to it and included the following caption: Wow. I just scanned the QR code that appears on Ivanka’s photo and I have the number 01003592671000231721073110ER8. I put it in Duck Duck Go, and the first thing that pops to me is this website. here Relating to Q drops where it can be read: Q Research General # 17007: We’re not going to take it (here).

The Q drop in question, archived here, is a December 8, 2020 article from Q, the anonymous web poster and movement leader who claims to have inside knowledge of the Trump administration. The Intelligence Drop, which is Qs’ most recent, links to a now-deleted pro-Trump YouTube video to the soundtrack of the 1984 Twisted Sisters hit Were Not Gonna Take It (here).

Other articles making the same claim are seen here, here and here.

A Pfizer spokesperson said by email that Ivanka Trumps’ photo shows a matrix code GS1-2D, which appears on labels applied to each frozen tray containing vials of Pfizer vaccine and containing unique information about it. tray. A separate photo of a Pfizer tray, for example, with a QR code can be seen here.

The spokesperson also confirmed that unlike reports claiming that the number related to the Matrix code is 01003592671000231721073110ER8, no code produced by Pfizer ends with ER8.

Reuters was unable to independently scan the code in Ivanka Trumps’ Twitter photo, given the pixilation and angle.

As influencer QAnon Inevitable ET himself pointed out on the Telegram messaging app, the purported tie is sadly a nothing. In his Telegram channel, which has more than 66,000 subscribers, he said that the alleged code entry on Internet search engine Duck Duck Go points to 8kun likely because someone commented on the code on the original Q post, creating thus a self-filling. [sic] prophecy.

Shown here on Twitter by BBC disinformation reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh, QAnon followers have reacted with anger and disappointment to the release of the Ivanka Trump vaccine. Some even claimed that the photos had been edited or staged (here, here).

As reported here by The Washington Post, an internal Facebook study found a growing cross between anti-vaccine accounts and accounts associated with QAnon.

A New York Times report on how far-right extremists moved from Stop the Steal after the 2020 election to stop the vaccine can be viewed here.

VERDICT

False. The Matrix code seen on a piece of paper in the photos of the Ivanka Trump vaccine is not related to 8kun or QAnon.

This article was written by the Reuters fact-checking team. Learn more about our fact-checking work here.

