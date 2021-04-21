Virtual diplomacy at the center of India’s concerns as COVID-19 impacts physical engagements, India News News





A series of high-level virtual meetings are scheduled over the next two weeks, as the surge in COVID-19 cases has made physical engagement between leaders difficult. Next Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will interact as the latter’s visit to India has been postponed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in India. Earlier this week, when the official announcement of the postponement of the visit was made, British Prime Minister Boris said: “The relationship between the United Kingdom and India is of utmost importance and I will speak on Monday at Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Modi, we will try to do virtually everything we can. “ During the talks, the two sides are expected to agree on a 2030 roadmap for the future relationship that aims to strengthen ties across sectors, from trade to investment and technology collaboration. In March, the UK released its Integrated Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy Review with a primary focus on India as London focuses on its ’tilt’ towards India. Indo-Pacific. This is the second time that Prime Minister Boris’s visit to India has been postponed. He was also the main guest on Republic Day in January, but was unable to come due to the increase in cases in his country at that time. May 8 will see the India-EU leaders meeting, with Prime Minister Modi’s planned visit to Porto in Portugal for the same having been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. For the first time, the India-EU leaders’ meeting in the EU + 27 format will be held virtually. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting “reflects the common ambition of the two parties to further deepen the strategic partnership. Prime Minister Modi will also attend US President Joe Biden’s virtual climate summit on Thursday and Friday. PM will be speaking at Leaders Session 1 which will take place tomorrow from 5.30pm to 7.30pm IST. MEA in a statement said: “Leaders will exchange views on climate change, strengthening climate actions, mobilizing finance for climate mitigation and adaptation, nature-based solutions, security climate as well as technological innovations for clean energy. “ The Indian Prime Minister is one of 40 world leaders who have been invited to the virtual climate summit. From South Asia, as well as Indian MPs, Bhutanese and Bangladeshi MPs were also invited. The summit is part of a series of global climate-focused meetings, to be held ahead of COP26 in the UK in November 2021. Virtual diplomacy amid COVID-19 has gained ground. The Prime Minister of India has held bilateral talks and summits in more than 10 countries over the past year, including Australia, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Bangladesh and a large number of European countries like the Netherlands and Denmark. A number of big summits, like the G20, BRICS, SCO and even Quad have been held virtually with the participation of India.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos