‘Moving on from Trump’, with a nod to Reagan, Brotschol prepares to run against Sherrill





DENVILLE – Quoting Ronald Reagan is de rigueur for just about all Republicans and Hillery Brotschol quickly ticks that box.

“I didn’t quit the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left me,” she said on a website proclaiming her intentions to run as a Republican on CD-11 against incumbent Democrat Mikie Sherrill. It was Reagan who made this line famous.

Parsippany screenwriter and film producer Brotschol admits that it may seem unusual for a 29-year-old to view a House seat as entry-level political work. But the former Democrat says she thinks she has a few things going for her.

First of all, it is that it is millennial. For a party that some critics see as a home for white old men, this is important.

“I am a candidate who has no luggage,” she added in a recent conversation at a local cafe. “I don’t even have a speeding ticket.”

She adds that she wants to bring a “fresh perspective” to the party and that Republicans have a troubling tendency to field candidates who do not thrill voters.

Once a very Republican redoubt, voters in the 11th District covering parts of Morris, Essex, Sussex and Passaic counties twice elected Sherrill to Congress. Last fall, she won by almost 30,000 votes, a rather comfortable margin.

Brotschol says Sherrill is operating as a “moderate,” but charts a left wing course in Washington. She blames the congresswoman for voting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and, more recently, for failing to condemn Rep. Maxine Waters for her inflammatory comments about George Floyd’s jury. These comments were made ahead of Tuesday’s guilty verdict.

This line of attack is not new.

Republican Rosemary Becchi said basically the same when running against Sherrill last November.

Brotschol says she believes Becchi’s campaign was hampered by the pandemic, explaining such routine campaign activity that door-to-door was limited.

“She (Becchi) gained a lot of strength in the district, but still failed,” Brotschol said.

Becchi, of course, can use this “pull”. She recently revitalized Jersey 1st, an advocacy group she organized a few years ago to put New Jersey businesses and families “first.” The group’s Facebook page features weekly talks with conservative luminaries, including one this week with Rep. Madison Cawthorn from North Carolina.

It’s not the kind of thing you usually do if you don’t want to run again.

It doesn’t matter. Any Republican primary for the House in CD-11 is one year away.

Asked about her main problems, Brotschol first mentioned term limits.

Speaking with passion, she said she was of no use to career politicians. And for Brotschol, this is a bipartisan concern.

Speaking of officials who have stayed too long, she mentioned Pelosi and Waters, but also Republican Mitch McConnell.

“They’ve been in Congress for so long…. I don’t even know how much contact they are with their neighborhoods, ”she said.

Besides term limits, Brotschol conforms to standard GOP thinking in advocating a “smaller government”.

She says she would have voted ‘no’ on the recent US $ 1.9 trillion bailout, saying it includes too much ‘hog’ and that the best way to boost the economy is to reopen businesses .

Before we get to 2022, we have to move on to 2021.

Jack Ciattarelli is the state’s Republican establishment gubernatorial candidate, but Brotschol says she thinks Phil Rizzo might be a better candidate to motivate the party base.

“I tend to encourage the underdogs,” she added. (If you doubt it, consider Brotschol to be a Jets fan).

Time goes by, but Donald Trump’s presence in the Republican Party is probably not going anywhere.

That’s no small feat, given the fact that Trump is a subject of ongoing debate among Republicans in New Jersey.

Brotschol does not avoid the debate. She supports policies that “will make America great again”, but without the baggage of the Trump era.

“Our party must move on from Donald Trump,” she said.

(Visited 436 times, 436 visits today)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos