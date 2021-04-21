China’s deceptive expansion tactics – Taipei Times

From assault on salami slices to swarm invasion, China continues its successful gray zone expansionism in the South China Sea, East China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

While modifying its activities to evade a meaningful Western response, Beijing is creating facts on the ground, the ocean, and the air in each of the region’s hotspots while encouraging Pyongyang to do the same on the Korean Peninsula.

Despite the promise of Chinese President Xi Jinpings () to the administration of former US President Barack Obama, the Communist government continues to occupy the territory it seized from the Philippines, an American ally in the treaty. Contrary to a radical repudiation by the UN arbitral tribunal, Beijing is building and militarizing man-made islands in the South China Sea that it falsely claims to be part of its vast maritime domain.

The world was transfixed by the sheer daring of technical feat and unprecedented land and sea grabbing, but did nothing during this period of rapid expansionism. Even the ever-militant environmental community was largely silent about the wanton destruction of millennia-old coral reefs.

During his confirmation hearing, former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson described China’s actions as extremely worrying … similar to Russia’s takeover of Crimea.

He criticized the Obama administration for failing to take action to remedy the situation.

The failure of a response has allowed them to continue to push the boundaries on this, he said.

He promised a bold new approach from the administration of former US President Donald Trump: the way we have had to deal with this is that we have to come back to the region with our traditional allies in Asia. from the South East. We had to send China a clear signal that, firstly, the construction of the island will stop, and secondly, your access to these islands will not be allowed.

However, early in his tenure, Trump instead opted for a predominantly American, trade-centric approach that urged U.S. allies not to do enough in their individual and collective defense.

There has been no follow-up action to stop let alone reverse China’s actions by the United States, the UN, or the international community. The then commander of the US Pacific Fleet mockingly dismissed the island’s construction project as the Great Sand Wall.

Instead, the US administration has focused on refusing Beijing to exploit its illicit land claims by controlling the world’s access to the South China Sea. The US Navy has embarked on a campaign of robust freedom of navigation operations, widely expanded over the pale and erratic efforts of the Obama administration, to challenge Beijing’s claims of maritime sovereignty and keep the sea lanes open.

The administration of US President Joe Biden began by following the approach of the Trump administrations, rather than returning to Obama.

In response, during US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austins’ visit to the region last month, Beijing announced its largest ever naval exercise, apparently designed to compete with the biennial Rim of the Pacific exercises led by the US Navy. .

China Central Television reported on March 15 that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s North, East and South Theater Commands conducted combat-oriented exercises in the Yellow Sea, the Sea of East China and the South China Sea respectively.

The Beijing Maritime Security Administration announced that the exercises in the South China Sea will be carried out on their own for the entire month of March.

According to quasi-official China Global Times newspaper, China has held several rounds of military exercises in the same area in recent months.

U.S. Admiral Philip Davidson, outgoing commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, told the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee last month: The military balance in the Indo-Pacific is becoming increasingly unfavorable for the United States. United and our allies. With this imbalance, we accumulate risks that could prompt China to unilaterally change the status quo before our forces are able to provide an effective response.

China’s assertion is not limited to the maritime domain. In recent years, it began an accelerated series of military flights straddling and crossing the Taiwan Strait median line, and then expanded into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone. The frequency and scope of intrusions have been methodically broadened and regularized. This made each flyby less remarkable or less provocative, while still calling upon the reactive resources of the Taiwans in a relentless campaign of attrition.

To avoid exhausting its personnel and wearing out its equipment, Taiwan no longer scrambles its planes for each event and instead monitors movements from the ground. Optically, it conveys the image of China acting regularly in its own airspace with Taiwan a mere observer of the scene.

The salami-slicing technique has gradually spread to a kind of aerial swarming, as Chinese planes approach Taiwan simultaneously at different altitudes and from different directions, enveloping Taiwan in a diverse network of air operations simulating a actual Chinese attack.

U.S. Admiral John Aquilino, the new Indo-Pacific commander, warned the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee last month that the threat to Taiwan is even closer than many of us realize.

Beijing has pursued a similar swarming tactic on the water, to assert its claim over the Japanese Senkaku Islands, which China calls the Diaoyutai Islands (), [also claimed by Taiwan]. It employs a fleet of fishing boats protected by the Chinese Coast Guard, which was recently granted new powers to use force to defend interests claimed by China.

Chinese forays into Japanese waters have continued for years, but the increased volume and intensity of activity points to the possibility that the swarming could be used for military purposes.

Bulks of fishing and quasi-military vessels are also occurring in Philippine waters, putting this government in a dilemma as to how to respond.

At some point, the concentration of fishing fleets, the exercise of warships and quasi-military vessels in one or more crisis zones in the region could effectively constitute a blockade or a quarantine and be a step towards landing. of an invading force, depending on the armed nature of the personnel of the ships. Yet the situation would be ambiguous enough to confuse the authorities of the targeted countries and the supporting nations.

What might start out as an apparent temporary or transitional situation could easily turn into a permanent Chinese presence that could only be interrupted by open military action that would then trigger a full-fledged Chinese military response. To be labeled an aggressor in such a gray area conflict scenario would significantly inhibit restorative action by other nations. As Sun Tzu () and the Communist doctrine indicate, China would then win without fighting.

To prevent such an outcome, Biden and his national security team must publicly state that Washington will help defend Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines under all circumstances.

Joseph Bosco, who served as National Director for China in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, is a member of the Institute for Taiwan-American Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of the Global Taiwan Institutes.