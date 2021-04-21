ITE Law Review Team Results Reported To Jokowi Faster





The review team for the revision of the ITE law has agreed to revise Article 27 (1) of the ITE law. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Communication and Information Minister Johnny G Plate said the report on the results of the ITE Law Review Study Team will be submitted to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) before the deadline set by the government. Based on the Decree of the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia number 22 of 2021 regarding the Law on Information Review Team signed by the Minister for the Coordination of Political Affairs Legal and Security Mahfud MD on February 22, 2021, the team was granted a three-month period until May 22, 2021. “Try to be early before the deadline (May 22,” Johnny said during a confirmation Wednesday (4/21). Johnny said the report of the study results to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) should further confirm the plan to review the ITE law. Indeed, the preliminary results of the study team UU ITE revised agreed to revise several articles of the ITE law, including article 27, paragraph 1. Johnny said that not only the first paragraph of Article 27, the team agreed that other articles deemed problematic had also been revised. However, the Nasdem party politician was reluctant to give more details on these articles. “Other articles too, there are a lot of articles but wait a minute so that doesn’t turn into unnecessary controversy,” Johnny said. Previously Johnny admitted this time the review team for the revision of the ITE law finalize the details of the overhaul plan. However, the results of the study team were first communicated to President Jokowi before being decided yet. “We hope that the information relating to the implementation criteria (sub-team 1) and the analysis of substances (sub-team 2) will soon be communicated to the President,” he said. Because of this, Johnny said the final decision would be whether or not it was revised, after the team submitted a report to President Jokowi. “It is true, because the revision of the law must be officially transmitted by the president to the RI of the DPR,” Johnny said. Earlier, the head of public law documents of the Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Dado Achmad Ekroni, said that the ITE law review team had agreed that Article 27 (1) of the law ITE needed to be revised. The deal was reached after the ITE Law Review Team listened to statements from 55 sources covering various elements, from the reporting party, the reported party, the press, the DPR, practitioners, to academics. Dado explained that the wording of offenses in each penal provision must respect four principles, namely the previous law, the law is drafted in the law firm as well as tight law. In the meantime, Articles 27 to 29 of the ITE Law are deemed not to fulfill one of the elements of the principle of legality, namely the law firm or wording of the article unclear. “This is what we are currently focusing on how we can revise it by listening to the sources that we have taken up to 55 people,” he said.







