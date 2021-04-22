Pelosi Introduces New Jan. 6 Biparty Committee Proposal Donald Trump Nancy Pelosi Black Lives Matter Washington Speaker





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi renews her push for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan.6 Capitol uprising, pushing through a new proposal to Republicans that would evenly distribute panel members between the two gone.

Pelosi first proposed a commission in February that would have had four Republicans and seven Democrats to investigate the relevant facts and circumstances relating to the nationwide terrorist attack on Capitol Hill. “The Republicans dismissed it as insufficient.

The speaker said in a letter to colleagues last week that she sent Republicans a new offer and that we are determined to seek the truth “from January 6, when hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol and halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

A person familiar with the new proposal said it would create a commission split evenly between Republicans and Democrats, similar to the panel that investigated the 9/11 terrorist attacks more than 15 years ago. The person was granted anonymity to discuss the text of the offer, which Pelosi presented to his management team this week, but was not made public.

It is not clear whether the two sides will ever agree. Some Republicans allied with Trump have downplayed the severity of the insurgency and believe the investigation should look more broadly at the unrest in the country. It’s a symptom not only of partisan tensions in Congress, but of a legislative branch shaken by the Trump era, with lawmakers unable to find common ground or a set of common facts, even after a violent aggression against their institution.

The first bill to create the commission made no mention of Trump or his appeals to his supporters who broke into Capitol Hill to fight like hell to reverse his electoral defeat. But Republicans were quick to decry the wide latitude to investigate the causes of the insurgency. They also opposed a series of findings in the bill that quoted FBI Director Christopher Wray as saying racially motivated violent extremism, and in particular white supremacy, was one of the biggest threats. internal security.

Republicans said the investigation should focus not only on what led to the Jan.6 uprising, but also on violence in the summer of 2020 during protests against police brutality, a touchstone among GOP voters and an idea Democrats see as a distraction from the real causes. of the violent attack.

On Tuesday, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said he had not had any discussions with Pelosi. He said the commission should have a partisan balance, but also that the scope of the investigation should be broader than mere insurgency.

We’ve also had a number of violent unrest across the country over the past year, and I think we should look at that from a broader perspective and with a fully balanced 9/11 style commission, McConnell told reporters.

Feelings about the attack are still high in the House, where Trump was indicted for inciting insurgency “a week after the attack. The former president was acquitted by the Senate in February.

Pelosi and Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy were not even able to agree that Republicans had received the proposal. Pelosi said in his Friday letter that we again sent a proposal for such a commission to Republicans, but a spokesperson for McCarthy said on Wednesday that neither the Republican leader nor his staff received Pelosis’s latest proposal. .

McCarthy’s office said in a statement that hopefully the president has addressed our core concerns of equal representation and subpoena authority for Republicans on the panel.

Pelosi has repeatedly stated that she will not give in to Republican demands on the scope.

“This is not about looking at Black Lives Matter,” Pelosi said last week. It’s about what happened on January 6 and how we can prevent it from happening again.

As the commission has so far failed to gain traction, Pelosi has tasked several House committees to investigate different aspects of the siege. She also said that a new select committee to investigate the attack is among the possibilities.

Still, she said, I’d rather have a 9/11 type commission. “

