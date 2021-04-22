Turkey extends short-term work pay scheme until June





(MENAFN – Trend News Agency) Turkey is extending the salary support program for employees of companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak by three months, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, citing the Daily Sabah. The short-term work allowance, under which people received two-thirds of their salary, expired at the end of March and companies have requested its extension. The allocation will now be maintained from April to June and will be applicable to all industries, Erdogan said in a statement. This month, the government reinstated measures and tightened restrictions on movement and gatherings due to the rise in infections, less than a month after easing them and just before the main summer tourist season. source of foreign currency income. The country has reverted to nationwide weekend closures throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began on April 13 and will end on May 13. Cafes and restaurants were operating at half capacity until the start of Ramadan and switching to delivery and take out throughout the month. At its peak, more than 3 million people were on short-term work allowance and 1.3 million continued to do so before the scheme expired at the end of March. As part of this allowance, the government paid 60% of staff salaries. About TL 32 billion ($ 3.8 billion) has been extended for some 3.7 million employees under the program since March 2020, including TL 27 billion throughout last year and TL 5 billion of TL in the first two months of this year. On Wednesday, Erdoan also said that value-added tax (KDV) cuts in the tourism industry, which were due to expire at the end of May, have been extended by one month. MENAFN21042021000187011040ID1101959638

