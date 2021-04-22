Xi Jinping’s harsh sarcasm calls on US not to interfere in Chinese affairs





JawaPos.com – Chinese President Xi Jinping called for global economic integration in all countries. He also joked to the United States not to interfere in Chinese domestic or international affairs. “International affairs must be conducted through negotiations and discussions, and the future fate of the world must be decided by all countries,” Xi Jinping said at the Boao Forum on Asia, without specifically naming the states. -United. “One or more countries cannot impose their rules on other countries, and the world cannot be ruled by the unilateralism of several countries,” Xi said in his speech. In a veiled critique of US efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains and restrict exports of products such as high-end computer chips, Xi joked in the United States that any attempt to erecting barriers would only be detrimental. “What we need in today’s world is justice, not hegemony,” Xi said. Xi insisted that China would never enter an arms race. “Ordering other people or interfering in the internal affairs of other people will not gain any support,” he said. After canceling the forum last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak, China signaled it was open for business with the resumption of the conference, which is dubbed the Asian version of the Davos World Economic Forum. . China is making concerted efforts to improve relations with US companies in particular. A number of US executives participated in the forum, including Tim Cook of Apple Inc, Elon Musk of Tesla Inc, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone Group Inc and Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates. The main focus is on Beijing’s new climate targets, following pledges from the United States and China to work together to tackle climate change following the visit of the United States climate envoy World John Kerry in Shanghai last week.

Editor: Edy Pramana Journalist: Marieska Harya Virdhani







