NFL, who meddled with Trump, donated $ 100,000 to Biden inauguration





The National Football League, which had several high-power meetings with former President Donald Trump, contributed $ 100,000 to President Joe Bidens’ inaugural committee, according to new revelations from the Federal Election Commission.

The NFL was one of more than 9,000 contributors to the inauguration of Bidens, which had a limited footprint due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and heightened security after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurgency by Trump supporters .

The Biden committee raised $ 61 million, well below the record $ 107 million Trump raised in 2017.

Several companies facing problems with the federal government contributed $ 1 million each, including Comcast Corp., AT&T, defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Boeing, and pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which developed one of the anti-virus vaccines. -coronavirus currently in use.

Uber Technologies also contributed $ 1 million. Legislation introduced by Representative Chris Smith, R-4th Dist., Would subject carpooling services to new regulations to protect passengers after Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, a senior at the University of South Carolina, climbed into a car she thought was her Uber but instead was kidnapped and murdered by the driver pretending to be his car. The bill is known as Samis Law.

The National Football Leagues’ sales and marketing division, NFL Ventures, donated $ 100,000 to inaugural Trumps, while New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Houston owner in Texas, Robert McNair, donated $ 1 million each. The NFL did not donate two inaugurations to former President Barack Obama, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Trump attacked professional soccer players who knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality, at one point calling on owners to fire those players. He then called for eliminating all federal tax breaks given to the league.

Trump resurrected the problem in June 2020 after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video in response to the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man. Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced on Tuesday for the death of Floyds, which sparked nationwide protests under the Black Lives Matter banner.

Goodell said in June that the league was wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier and to encourage everyone to speak out and protest peacefully. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter.

I love the NFL, I love Roger Goodell, but I didn’t like what he said a week ago, Trump said in response to a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, amid the pandemic . We will never kneel before our national anthem or our great American flag. We will be proud and we will stand up.

And in July, he tweeted that whenever I witness a player kneeling during the national anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our country and our flag, the game is over for me after the manager San Francisco Giants’ Gabe Kapler knelt at the start of an exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics.

Jonathan D. Salant can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on @JDSalant.

