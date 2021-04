Kenneth Branagh and Ophelia Lovibond transform into Boris and Carrie

Find the difference (Image: Splash / Getty) Kenneth Branagh was joined by Ophelia Lovibond as the Carrie Symonds to her Boris Johnson in the new Covid drama, This Sceptred Isle. The coronavirus drama is being filmed in London and has gone to great lengths to nail down the appearances of the main characters, including Thespian Branagh, 60, who completely transforms into Prime Minister. While the show’s cast has largely been kept under wraps, Ophelia, 35, was spotted on set today quite clearly as Carrie, carrying a pregnant belly as she strolled the streets. . In scenes set before the birth of the real couple’s son Wilfred on April 29 last year, Ophelia looked spitting at the mom-to-be and was followed by Branagh. These two could easily swap places with the real couple, who are engaged, and no one would be wiser. The five-part series will follow Johnson and the government’s efforts in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, and how he led the country through uncertain times. Kenneth Branagh plays Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the drama Sky (Photo: Splash)

Ophelia to play Prime Ministers’ fiancé in new limited series (Image: Splash) This will include efforts surrounding the NHS, daily press briefings held to maintain updates, and successes as well as failures in containing the virus. This Sceptred Island was created from first-hand accounts of individuals at Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, among others. Filmmaker Michael Winterbottom will direct each episode of the program and co-write the drama alongside writer Kieron Quirke.

Carrie (pictured) and Ophelia look at each other’s spitting image (Photo: Getty)

Ophelia sported a baby bump as she filmed as Carrie (Image: Splash)

Carrie has supported Boris through the personal and professional fallout of the past year (Photo: AFP / Getty) Michael, whose previous work includes films Welcome to Sarajevo, Wonderland and 24 Hour Party People, said the series weaves together countless true stories. He will chronicle the efforts not only by the government, but also by frontline workers, scientists, doctors, home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus. After: Boris Johnson

Sunday Times political editor Tim Shipman will act as a consultant on the Sky Original drama. This Sceptred Island has yet to receive a release date from Sky Atlantic. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk animation team by emailing us at [email protected] by calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page, we would love to hear from you. MORE: Sir Paul McCartney, Lily Allen and Chris Martin among top musicians calling on Boris Johnson to take action on streaming rights

MORE: Zoo Charity Carrie Symonds Has Been Formally Investigated Over Its Finances













