Indonesian NOC welcomes presidential decree of Indonesian nomination committee for 2032 Olympics





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The Indonesian Olympic Committee or the Indonesian NOC welcomed the publication of a presidential decree (Keppres) signed by President Joko Widodo concerning the Indonesian nomination committee responsible for hosting the 2032 Olympic Games on Wednesday (21/4 / 2021). a legal basis for continuing the stages of the effort to nominate Indonesia to host the 2032 Olympics. Indonesia expressed interest in hosting the 2032 Olympics when President Joko Widodo officially closed the 2018 Asian Games. The President revealed this directly to IOC President Thomas Bach, who was present at the ceremony. closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games. The Indonesian Olympic Committee and the IOC have had closed talks since December 2020 and in early February, the Indonesian Olympic Committee presented a concept proposal for implementation to the host commission for the future Olympic Games, headed by Kristin Kloster Aasen. In this presentation, the Indonesian Olympic Committee received the full support of BUMN Minister, who is also IOC member Erick Thohir, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno, DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and president of Kadin Roslan P. Roeslani. “Thank goodness President Joko Widodo issued a presidential decree on the establishment of the Nominating Committee of Indonesia to host the 2032 Olympics. This presidential decree is eagerly awaited as it becomes the legal basis to go from there. before. This presidential decree also shows serious written support from the government, which is also required by the Olympic Committee. Internationally, ”said Secretary General Ferry J. Kono, according to the press release received by the media. On the basis of this explanation, the Host Commission of the future Olympiads recommended that Indonesia continue the phase of continuous dialogue, which is the second phase of the new standards implemented by the IOC in the choice of the host of the Games. Olympic.

