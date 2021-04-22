US Notifies Turkey Exclusion from New F-35 Consortium Agreement





The US government has reportedly notified Turkey of its exclusion from the new F-35 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) following its acquisition of the Russian anti-aircraft weapons system, the S-400. Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday that the Pentagon has informed the Turkish government of its withdrawal from the new agreement reached between the eight countries of the F-35 consortium, which effectively replaces the 2006 memorandum of understanding that included Ankara. The signatories to the new agreement are the United States, Australia, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway and Denmark. A US Department of Defense official did not comment on the new memorandum of understanding, but confirmed that the process of expelling Turkey from the F-35 consortium has been underway since July 2019. We continue to move forward with the process of Turkey’s formal withdrawal from the F-35 partnership, as announced in July 2019, Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell said. The National. Ms Maxwell said Turkeys’ purchase and deployment of the S-400 system was responsible for triggering the process. Our position has not changed. The S-400 is incompatible with the F-35 and Turkey has been suspended from the program, she said. Turkey joined the US F-35 consortium in 2002 and planned to purchase 100 of the fifth generation fighters before buying the S-400 missile system from Russia. Each F-35 costs about $ 90 million. US officials have expressed concern that Russia could use the S-400 to acquire intelligence on the defense systems of F-35s and NATO members. The acquisition of the S-400 was also considered a violation of the law of Congress against the adversaries of the Americas through the Sanctions Act (CAATSA) which was passed overwhelmingly in 2017 and which sanctions all important transactions with Russia. Although Turkey has lost access to the F-35, it continues to manufacture parts for the program which are then purchased by the United States. The manufacturing contract ends in 2022. Aaron Stein, research director at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said the news of Turkey’s exclusion from the latest MoU comes as no surprise. This is nothing new for Turkey, but rather a continuation of what has been happening since 2019, said Mr Stein, an expert and author on Turkish politics. The National. What this shows is solidarity through the F-35 program, which all of the multinational partners have essentially written down that they are moving forward without Ankara. Despite a recent intensification of cooperation between the United States and Turkey on Afghanistan and a meeting between their senior diplomats in Brussels, US President Joe Biden has still not called his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish president is expected to attend the virtual climate summit hosted by the United States on Thursday.







