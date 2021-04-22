Brendan Hunt, a Trump supporter accused of threatening Democrats in the days surrounding the Jan.6 insurgency, is on trial in Brooklyn





Brendan Hunt, 37, is said to be the first defendant to stand trial in a case that authorities have linked to the failed candidacy of hundreds of Trump supporters to prevent Congress from counting electoral college votes confirming his defeat in November. While Hunt did not join those who stormed the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors say he advocated deadly violence against lawmakers, including Senate majority leaders Charles E. Schumer (DN. Y.), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Representative of Alexandria. Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y.).

But Hunts’ attorney Jan Rostal told jurors on Wednesday that those targeted by his clients, suspected threats, were not even aware of his social media posts.

The story continues under the ad

The government tells you about messages that were posted in the midst of a vitriolic period in our history, a time when people were taking liberties in language perhaps like never before, when they felt safe saying things in the Twittersphere, if you will, that they wouldn’t say or do in person, Rostal argued in his opening statement.

Rostal suggested that her clients’ internet chatter was constitutionally protected speech and should not be taken seriously, and she sought to keep her client away from the hundreds of other Trump supporters that the Justice Department has accused in connection with the attack on the Capitol. Court that Hunt is a registered Democrat who had voted for Barack Obama for president before becoming disillusioned with his policies.

She pointed out Hunts’ behavior at the end of an 88-second video titled KILL YOUR SENATORS: Slaughter them all posted two days after the Capitol Riot. Rostal compared Hunts’ performance to that of a famous comedic actor who often breaks the character during skits on live television.

The story continues under the ad

He likes Pete Davidson on [Saturday Night Live] but not so well, she argued.

Investigators who searched the Hunts Apartment in Queens found marijuana, beer bottles and comics but no weapons, the lawyer added further evidence, she said, that he had no intention of harming anyone.

Prosecutors argued otherwise.

The defendants’ threats were specific, frightening and violent, Assistant US Attorney Francisco J. Navarro told the jury. It is a federal crime to threaten to kill a member of Congress for doing his job.

At the time of his arrest in late January, Hunt was a state court employee and a part-time actor and filmmaker. He is accused of threatening to assault and assassinate an American official. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Capitol Riot terrorized elected officials, their employees and other workers on Capitol Hill. The Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is handling the case, intends to call a Capitol Hill police officer to testify, according to a letter submitted to U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen ahead of trial.

The story continues under the ad

The fixation on the hunt for Democratic leaders was seen in his online posts as early as December 6, when he reportedly called for the public execution of Pelosi, Ocasio-Cortez and Schumer on Facebook and called on Trump to complete the act, according to the authorities. And if you don’t, citizens will, he added, according to the criminal complaint against him.

Did not vote in another rigged election, alleged social media comments continued. Start the firing squads, mow down those commies, and let’s take America back!

Hunt also called for the murder of police officers tasked with enforcing mask warrants during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities alleged a sentiment released in response to a report on a Staten Island bar owner who was accused of knocking over a deputy sheriff as owner of the bar. was about to be arrested.

The story continues under the ad

The insurgency appeared to energize Hunt, who in his video urged his social media followers to return to Capitol Hill with guns as all senators and many representatives return, the complaint says.

In an exchange on Speak, a social media venue popular with conservatives and those on the far right, Hunt said Trumps supporters are expected to return to Washington armed on January 20, the day of President Biden’s inauguration, to engage in a #millionmilitiamarch, officials say. .

Hunt was fired from his post in the Courts Administration Office following his arrest.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos