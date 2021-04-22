Court postpones hearing against Shahbaz to May 18





LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Aashiana Iqbal’s references against PML-N Chairman Shahbaz Sharif until May 18.

Shahbaz was produced in court while Hamza Shahbaz also attended the Ramzan Sugar Mills benchmark hearing in which he is a named defendant. The court adjourned the hearing of both referrals because an ordinary trial judge was not appointed after the transfer of judges from the courts with responsibility. In the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, the NAB blamed Hamza Shahbaz, managing director of Ramzan Sugar Mills, for building a drain, facilitating his mill with public money in Chiniot. The then chief minister, Shahbaz Sharif, reportedly approved Rs 210 million for the construction of the drain.

In the Aashiana housing case, the NAB had filed a complaint against Shahbaz Sharif, former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani, brother of former army chief Ashfaque Pervez Kayani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahad Cheema, Bilal Kidwai, Shahid Shafique, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt.

The court had formulated charges against the defendants, with the exception of Nadeem Zia and Kamran Kayani, both convicted. The NAB accused Shahbaz Sharif of abusing his authority, which resulted in the failure of the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of housing. The NAB alleged that Shahbaz, in collusion with former LDA DG Ahad Cheema, awarded the contract to a proxy firm. In addition, Shahbaz usurped the powers of the board of directors of the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) and transferred the Ashiana-e-Iqbal project from the PLDC to the LDA.

The illegal act of the former chief minister caused a loss to the public treasury in the amount of 660 million rupees and also led to an increase in the cost of the project of about 3.39 billion rupees, according to the report. reference.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab spokeswoman Azma Bokhari said those who buy property with Zakat and charity money shouldn’t teach us ethics.

Speaking to media outside the tribunal of responsibility here on Wednesday, she said if the RTS had not been shut down, the PTI would never have come to power. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi became the Prime Minister by collecting votes from the people and Imran Khan became the Prime Minister by stealing votes. she said and added: We should not learn creativity from PTI. In the past, curses were addressed to parliament and today the chosen prime minister announces his victory over the PTV and gives us a lesson in ethics.

Those who demand an apology from Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, first apologize to the nation for cursing the parliament, she said, adding that Imran Khan had promised to solve the country’s problems in 90 days and not to go to the IMF, but it failed. Azma alleged that Imran Khan received financial aid from abroad on behalf of Zakat and charity. He received money from the poor in the name of charity and properties worth billions of rupees were purchased in Dubai and the United States on behalf of Aleema Baji.

Azma said Imran had no source of income but still owned properties worth billions of rupees. Imran Khan should apologize for stealing flour and sugar from the nation, she said, adding that Pakistan’s debts are increasing day by day, but the government is doing nothing and keeping busy with it. his looting frenzy.

She said that when the country was on fire, the so-called brave leader of the Muslim Ummah was hiding somewhere and even he did not come to the National Assembly on the day the resolution on honor of the holy prophet (PSL) was presented and the resolution was tabled by a private member. She said the government deceived the nation and tried to get rid of the problem in a very bad way.

PML-N Information Secretary Marryum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan’s inflamed prejudices and revenge for political victimization can only be appeased if a branch of Adyala Prison, the prison Central and the camp prison is open at Bani Gala where he could lock up, testify and torture his political rivals. .

Speaking to media in the accountability court on Wednesday, she said the level of shamelessness with which Imran lies is staggering. She said Maryam Nawaz refused any preferential treatment despite her constitutional right. Rana Sanaullah, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Kamran Michael, Saad Rafiq, Salman Rafiq were held in death row cells which were so small they could not even lie down and slept sitting up. Shahbaz and Hamza never received preferential treatment in prison, but pathological compulsive liar Imran Khan continued to mislead the nation, she claimed.

All the allegations regarding the provision of relief to the masses were nothing but mere lies, she said and maintained that the government is bringing relief, no doubt, but to the Mafia from the constriction in them. giving an open ticket to launder their black money through amnesty plans.

She pointed out that Imran said the politicians were using their influence to dodge responsibility and get away with stolen money. This actually only applies to Imran who had used his power to protect high powered mafias. Imran allowed the sugar crisis on his own, after which the price of sugar shot up from Rs 52 to Rs 130. By Imran’s signings, the sugar was exported creating a shortage and later hoarded and imported. She said that Imran sponsors these mafias because they are his ATMs and handle all of his expenses, including his house.

She said the nation was not impoverished by a lack of resources but by the imposition of a corrupt, incompetent and incompetent leader, which lowered growth from 5.8 to minus 4 and raised inflation. from 3 to 19% in Ramazan. She criticized the long queues for just 1kg of subsidized sugar and said this country will only see the light of hope when the PML-N returns to power and puts the nation back on the path to happiness and prosperity.

