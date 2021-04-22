US House passes bill to prevent new ban on Muslims Muslim ban news





The United States House of Representatives passed a bill that would limit the ability of any President of the United States to impose a travel ban on the basis of religion, a measure that has been hailed by advocates. civilians as a major breakthrough.

The legislation, informally known as the NO BAN Act, comes in response to former President Donald Trump’s controversial ban on Muslims that banned travel to the United States from several Muslim-majority countries.

The bill, which must also pass the US Senate to become law, was approved by a 218-208 vote in the House on Wednesday.

The Muslim ban has torn apart families, put lives on hold for years and branded Muslims, Africans and others targeted as external threats, said Madihha Ahussain, lawyer for Muslim Advocates, an American advocacy group. civil rights.

We need to ensure that no President can ever pass discriminatory bans like this again and with the passage of the NO BAN Act in the House, we are taking a big step forward to ensure that they do not. will not, Ahussain said in a statement when the bill was passed. .

A coalition of Muslim and immigrant rights groups welcomed the passage of the law by the House on Wednesday [File: Andres Kudacki/AP Photo]President Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s travel ban by executive order on Jan.20, his first day in office.

Trump issued the ban shortly after taking office in 2017, sparking widespread protests and condemnation.

It was overturned twice by US courts before being recast as a national security measure and finally upheld in 2018 by the US Supreme Court.

The ban initially applied to most people attempting to travel to the United States from Syria, Iran, Yemen, Somalia and Libya, as well as from North Korea and Venezuela. In 2020, Trump expanded it to include Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania.

Criticized as discriminatory and punitive, it had immediate and far-reaching consequences for American Muslims and their families, refugees and others left stranded in third countries.

It divided families, denied people access to health care, and prevented friends and relatives from attending weddings, funerals and graduation ceremonies.

Muslim and African bans have abused executive power to discriminate and harm countless people on the sole basis of their national origin or religion, Marielena Hincapi, executive director of the National Center for Immigration Law, said on Wednesday.

The NO BAN law will ensure that no president can once again militarize this dangerously excessive power, Hincapi said.

Update: the #NOBANAct is over! https://t.co/3SWDFjGt5k

rep Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 21, 2021

The NO BAN Act would revise U.S. immigration law to prohibit discrimination based on religion and limit the ability of presidents to issue executive orders imposing such travel restrictions in the future.

Even though Trump was defeated in the 2020 presidential election and Biden overturned the travel ban, U.S. lawmakers have said it is important to take legislative action.

Donald Trump’s ban on Muslims is a dark stain on our country’s history, and it must never happen again, said Democratic Representative Don Beyer, sponsor of the bill.

It is very important to make the American people and the world understand that this betrayal of our national values, which hurts so many people, is not what we stand for and will not be repeated, Beyer said when filing the draft. law.

It’s unclear what the prospects for the Democrat-backed House bill will be in the US Senate, where Democrats hold only a slim majority.

Chris Coons, a close political ally of Biden, is leading efforts to advance legislation in the chamber.

NEW: the #NOBANAct has passed the house

Since the Muslim ban went into effect, @RepJudyChu & I have been working to ensure that no president can ever again enact such a discriminatory ban based on fear and prejudice. I look forward to moving this bill forward in the Senate.

Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) April 21, 2021

