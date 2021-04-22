Commentary: Why does former Chinese Premier Wen Jiabaos praise his mother’s censorship?

SHENZHEN: Who would have thought that a eulogy written by a former head of government could be canceled?

Yet when Wen Jiabao, former prime minister of the People’s Republic of China from 2003 to 2013, published a four-part series about his late mother, Yang Zhiyun, in a local Macau newspaper, Macao Herald from March 25 to April 15 , the unthinkable happened.

Sharing of the full article has been blocked on WeChat, the most popular internet platform in China. The links to the tribute on Weibo returned an error message.

There has been no official acknowledgment that the publication was deliberately restricted, nor any specific explanation for why Mr Wens’ article was blocked, except for pop-ups citing a breach of the rules of the platform.

But there has been a lot of talk about what appeared to be Wens’ coded critiques of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his policies.

RETIREMENT A SENSITIVE NEW WORD

Mr Wens’ carefully drafted article was not well received by Chinese censors for five possible reasons.

First, he mentioned retirement three times. He spoke of his father’s retirement once, but his own retirement twice.

I retired, he said, after working at Zhongnanhai for 28 years, including 10 years as prime minister.

The Constitution of the People’s Republic of China before its 2018 revision stipulated that a prime minister could serve for two consecutive terms. Mr. Wen followed the stipulation and retired. He called retirement a good institution.



For Chinese censors, however, retirement is a sensitive term. The term limits for China’s presidency were recently lifted.

Focusing on political retirement seems to run counter to the hope that President Ximight is not stepping down anytime soon and is in fact likely to stay beyond two terms.

That word, retirement, combined with two related numbers, 10 years and two terms, has immense political implications for the 20th Party Congress in 2022, when President Xi is said to have stepped down and handed over power to a new leader.

COUNTRY, ANOTHER SENSITIVE WORD

Second, Mr. Wen has used the term country six times, but not once, pointing out that the country is more important to him than the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

It takes on a different meaning when the term “party” more frequently refers to the core CCP leadership.

When a person is described as disloyal to the party, for example, they are in fact seen as disloyal to the leader of the CCP, President Xi.



By deliberately omitting the word of his praise, Mr. Wens’ article could have indicated that he did not want to be seen as another personal loyalist to the Main Leader.

Worse yet, he elevated the ideals of virtue beyond personal loyalty by emphasizing his patriotism towards the People’s Republic of China and his love for the Chinese people.

POSITIVE REFRAMENT OF THE CULTURAL REVOLUTION

Third, Mr. Wen mentioned the Cultural Revolution six times and expressed his deep resentment at the political campaign launched by Mao Zedong and carried out by Maos’ wife and her supporters.

He described the Cultural Revolution as a major disaster for his family who had to endure hardships to earn a living honestly.

His comments contrast sharply with the events of the past eight years. Under new Chinese leadership, the legacy of the Cultural Revolution has been revised and reframed as a moving moment in the history of the CCP that deserves to be commemorated.

New textbooks ignoring the unrest and upheaval sparked discussion during this controversial time.

The symbols of the Cultural Revolution have also been revived and worded in positive terms. The tomb of Jiang Qings, wife of Mao Zedongs, has been opened to the public.

Madame Maos, pet operas The White Haired Girl and the Red Women’s Detachment, both extolling the suffering of the female peasantry, are once again putting on performances to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the CCP in 2021.



WEN JIABAOS VISION PROBLEM

Fourth, Mr. Wen spoke about his vision for China. In his view, China must be a country full of justice and equity.

It should be a country with eternal respect for the human heart, human morality and humanity and where there is always an air of youth, freedom and hard work.

For this kind of country, Mr Wen wrote, I cried and fought.

Wens’ comments imply that today’s China is not the same country and that few in power are selflessly fighting for these national goals.

THE ALTERNATIVE LEADER

Fifth, the censors may understand that the current leader, President Xi, wants unconditional support as the unparalleled core of the Party.

They believe he wants to be seen not only as the most consistent leader of the CCP who has unconditional support from all over the past eight or nine years since the 18th National Party Congress when he took power, but also in in the past 40 years since the opening of China. and potentially since the creation of the CCPs.



Mr. Xi succeeded in entrenching his ideological contribution in the CCP Constitution as Xi Jinping thought about socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era in 2017, placing him on par with Mao.

That an opinion piece by a reputable former prime minister was censored remains the most surprising fact.

Unfortunately for Mr. Wen, his article was viewed by Chinese censors as a veiled criticism of President Xi and his policies and needed to be dealt with, although there was no indication that Mr. Wens intended to criticize Mr. Xi.

His words read at face value also underline his lack of contact with Chinese realities. Over the past eight years, Mr. Wen said in the article. I rarely go outside and often stayed with her (her mother). Her opinion piece focused only on her mother and family.

There is also no sign that Mr. Wen ever intended to challenge the leadership of President Xis. Rather, it was Mr. Wen, along with others, who supported Xi as the next leader of the Chinese Communist Party at the 18th National Party Congress in 2012.

So while his article doesn’t say anything explicit about Mr. Xi, his policies, or the general direction China is heading under Mr. Xi, the fact that Mr. Wen mentioned his own retirement, the suffering of his own family during the Cultural Revolution and his own vision because China was seen as an unequivocal challenge to authority.

His article cannot be authorized for publication in the mainstream media in China. The distribution of his article must be blocked on WeChat.

This is a pity. Under Mr. Wens’ leadership, China has achieved strong growth. She has just joined the World Trade Organization and is finding new economic opportunities. China had also hosted the Summer Olympics, a sort of night out for the country.

Hopefully, with President Xi’s personal intervention, who might see things differently from Chinese censors, Mr. Wens’ touching article could be relaunched for Chinese netizens to think about.

Professor Bo Zhiyue is the founder and chairman of the Bo Zhiyue China Institute, a consultancy firm that provides services to government officials and CEOs of multinational corporations.