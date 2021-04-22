PM opens much delayed KTH renovation project





PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan finally inaugurated the long-delayed renovation, repair, refurbishment and rehabilitation project at Khyber University Hospital (KTH) on Wednesday.

The previous Pakistan-led coalition government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) granted 700 rupees to the KTH administration for the project. The hospital was supposed to complete the project in six months under the supervision of the Board of Governors (BoG).

The hospital was built in the 1970s and the then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto inaugurated it. It has been declared to be one of the most beautiful buildings of this era where all health facilities were available under one roof.

Lack of maintenance and the inability of successive governments and hospital administrators to properly care for the building gradually began to damage the infrastructure. In addition to these 700 million rupees, the KP government had also provided 500 million rupees for the replacement of the outdated air conditioning plant in the hospitals.

During his visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly built OPD section and some other facilities in the basement.

In the basement there are 16 procedure rooms for outpatients, pathology and diagnostic laboratory services, pharmacy, radiology, blood bank, laundry and central sterile services.

In addition to these services, the hospital administration set up an air-conditioned basement cafeteria and decided to operate through its own employees, which is considered a difficult task.

It can be mentioned here that the project was delayed for a long time. There was a time when the whole hospital became a work site, and the dust caused inconvenience to doctors, health workers and patients, as well as to anyone who had to go to the hospital on a daily basis. Anyone who works at KTH would call the hospital the second BRT.

The Board of Governors (BoG) which was supposed to oversee the hospital’s affairs and ensure transparency could not function accordingly.

Using 120,000 square feet of basement space for patient care was a challenge. It still would not have been completed if the current BoG and in particular the director of the KTH hospital, Professor Roohul Muqeem, had taken a personal interest and had set a deadline for the contractor. Several deadlines were given and the last one was February 2021 but the contractor could not meet it.

Previously, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was supposed to inaugurate it recently when the schedule was changed and it was announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself would come for this post in Peshawar.

Some of the PTI leaders, including the Prime Minister, have been misled by their advisers about the KTH renovation project because they once called it a separate OPD bloc.

The Prime Minister had recently shared some photos of the KTH after renovation and said it was easy to build a new hospital rather than renovating the old one.

Although some civil works are still incomplete in the basement, when completed they will allow the hospital administration to move all their OPD to the basement as there are 90 rooms for consultants and will give a large space on the first floor.

The government had made extraordinary security arrangements for the Prime Minister during his visit to KTH.

Traffic on the University’s busy main road remained blocked from the Peshawar cantonment to the council bazaar, causing inconvenience to thousands of people.

They were forced to sit in their vehicle for a long time on both sides of the road until the Prime Minister left the KTH.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos