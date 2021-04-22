Politics
Is Boris Johnson learning the right lessons from Tony Blair’s textbook?
We have grown used to the unpredictable during the Covid pandemic, but few could have foreseen the latest political alliance deployed in the Prime Minister’s Questions. Despite years of mutual mockery and despite being miles apart on issues like Brexit, Boris Johnson has aligned himself with none other than Tony Blair. Who would have it thunk?
Johnson complained that “nailing Blair is like trying to pin a jelly on a wall.” Yet, as we have seen in recent years, the Prime Minister has also been notoriously difficult to attack. His guerrilla politics, which rarely gives his opponents a sitting target as he dodges, dives, borrows and steals, helped him both seize the Tory crown and win a large majority.
Blair saw the writing on the (unfrozen) wall two years ago, telling me: “If you have a Conservative Party led by Boris Johnson, he’s a great militant, he’s an interesting personality, he can go out and do his business. And I have absolutely no doubt that if you have right-wing populism versus left-wing populism in this country, the right will win.
In fact, it seems Johnson is reading Blair’s playbook these days even more carefully than Cameron and Osborne have. At the end of last year, it was the former Labor Prime Minister who pushed for the first and second doses of the vaccine to be spaced out to provide faster protection. Indeed, Johnson adopted this strategy, with great success. Ditto on Blair’s call for Covid passports.
Only today was there new evidence of government blairization, with No.10 announcing the restoration of a Downing Street delivery unit, similar to the one removed in 2010. The new team, set up on advice from former Blair unit chief Sir Michael Barber will be led by Dr Emily Lawson, who has led the operational implementation of the NHS coronavirus vaccination program.
The Blair Itch Project, which scratches those parts of Whitehall to make sure they carry out the Prime Minister’s will, seems only part of the weird new alliance. In PMQs, facing Keir Starmer’s latest crony accusations texts by James Dyson, Johnson used Blair as a human shield. “We are in the middle of a pandemic,” Blair said earlier. “I find it hard to get upset about this.”
Non-aligned swing voters might well have a similar attitude, as they overheard Johnson say, “I absolutely make no apologies for moving heaven and earth to secure the fans in this country.” Even though he provided airtime because it was a BBC exclusive and titles were guaranteed accordingly, the danger is that by crying too often Starmer devalues his currency.
But Starmer’s point of view was broader, that it was actually “journeyman tax breaks” (a phrase he used twice). The punches that landed came when he pointed out that the three million independents left out of Covid aid programs did not have the Prime Minister’s personal motive, and the NHS nurses who needed a salary increase either.
Yet just as Blair was often referred to as “Teflon Tony”, Johnson relishes his reputation as “Bounceback Boris”. Even Angela Rayner, who led the charge on crony this week says the newspaper i that Johnson won seats in the North “because people knew what they were getting… they saw that he was a guy with, you know, shortcomings… he was flawed. But he cared about his country, he cared about the people as they saw it – even though it pained me to say it.
And it is this sense that Johnson’s imperfections are “taken care of” by the public that the Prime Minister seems to be relying on throughout the “sleaze” saga right now. The overall message can be boiled down to: here I am, warts and everything, but I’m on your side. Fully aware of his notoriously slippery relationship with the truth, in PMQs at one point, he even turned a blunder into a self-deprecating gag. “I don’t want to sound like a precision freak,” he said, before realizing his mistake and adding “which is my normal position!”
Starmer knows he needs more than just a “sleaze” to topple Johnson, and that in fact incompetence and wasted rank are more powerful accusations. If unemployment climbs later this year, all the jokes and chaos may not seem so fun anymore.
In the next election, Labor needs public weariness that the Tories have been in power for 14 years, and sleaze is just another symptom of a party drunk on power. Tony Blair knew this and deployed it to devastating effect in the 1990s. So while Johnson may currently revere him, he should truly fear him in equal measure.
