Letter: Trump supporters are blind to recent Russian revelations | Letters to the Editor





FILE – In this July 18, 2016 file photo, then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort walks the convention floor ahead of the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. A spokesperson for former President Donald Trumps campaign chairman Paul Manafort said FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes. (AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster, file)

Carolyn Kaster

Regarding “US Says Russia Received 2016 Trump Campaign Poll Data” (April 15): Now that it has been confirmed that poll data Paul Manafort gave Konstantin Kilimnik has returned to the Kremlin, which used them to spread disinformation during the 2016 election to help Donald Trump win, will it also be revealed that this was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s corner on Trump for four years? Perhaps this is why Trump gave Putin a pass in Helsinki when asked about Russian interference in the election? Is this why Trump tried to get Russia back into the G7? I wonder if Trump is now going to deny that he knew what Manafort was communicating on his behalf.

The bigger question is whether this will make a difference in Trump’s relationship with the Republican Party or the Trump base. The party and his base supported him on two indictments despite knowing he was guilty. They also knew he had committed fraud and are currently under investigation for tax evasion. I wonder if this latest near-betrayal revelation might affect Trumps’ status. The sad answer is, probably not.

Someday historians around the world, along with many would-be dictators, will want to uncover Secret Trumps to find out how he kept a grip on nearly half of the American population, even when they knew he was a cheater and an accomplished criminal.

