Pakistan deeply concerned about rising Islamophobia in the West: FM





ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that Pakistan had vehemently expressed grave concerns over the growing trend of Islamophobia in the West which was being fueled by some extremist elements. Speaking to officials at the Pakistani embassy in Tehran during his visit, the foreign minister said they did not oppose the right to freedom of speech and expression but did not give no one has the right to hurt the feelings of others. He said that in the past, some incidents regarding the publication of sketches and blasphemous statements have occurred which have hurt the feelings of the entire Muslim community, including the Pakistani nation. The nation has suffered severe suffering and anguish, he added. Qureshi, who traveled to Iran for an official visit, added that Pakistan was established in the name of Islam. Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively raised his voice against Islamophobia at a session of the United Nations General Assembly. The prime ministers’ speech reflected the compelling affection and attachment they had with the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him), he added. The foreign minister said he presented a resolution against Islamophobia at a session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation which was adopted unanimously. Pakistan’s National Assembly also passed a resolution in this regard, the minister said in a press release. The foreign minister said that the speaker of the Iranian parliament also agreed that his parliament should also follow the Pakistani parliament and make its voice heard on the issue. Qureshi further informed that he had suggested the formation of a joint strategy by the ulemas of Pakistan and Iran to deal with such incidents. The foreign minister said he would visit Turkey soon and discuss the issue with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart. Turkish leaders shared the same ideas. He said everyone was aware of the importance of Saudi Arabia to the Muslim Ummah. On a future visit by the prime minister, he said, the leaders of the two countries would discuss the matter. The Foreign Minister stressed the need to raise the issue collectively in international forums, especially in forums where the feelings of Muslims have been hurt.







