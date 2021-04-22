Ministry of Education and Culture’s hat-trick mistake seen as making Nadiem a burden on Jokowi





Jakarta – Director of Policy Settings Adi Prayitno said Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia (Kemendikbud) Under the leadership Nadiem Makarim had three fatal flaws. Nadiem is considered evaluated. “Speaking of substance, the Department of Education and Culture has a hat trick which is a fatal mistake,” Adi said when contacted. detikcom, Wednesday (21/4/2021). “The absence of Hasyim Asyari and Gus Hard complements Nadiem’s ​​two previous mistakes, namely the loss of religious phrases in the 2020-2035 national education roadmap and the loss of Pancasila and Indonesian subjects in PP No. 57 of 2021 ”, he said. he continued. According to him, these three error variables could be used as a measure of Nadiem’s ​​performance in government. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Adi added that since last year the performance Nadiem Makarim has been highlighted by the public and therefore deserves to be evaluated. “This is a fundamental mistake for a minister and in a large ministry it is no joke,” Adi said. “Speaking of performance, I think Nadiem in essence deserves to be rated as the voice of the audience. So far the mistakes have been hat tricks, fundamental and pretty major,” he explained. Adi hopes Jokowi sees Nadiem’s ​​ability as a minister more clearly with this hat trick. Nadiem, Adi explained, is now just Jokowi’s burden. “Is it possible that Pak Jokowi continues to defend the minister who is a burden for Pak Jokowi?” Of course, it’s a burden because Nadiem’s ​​mistake was a bullet. wander“The bullet of his criticism also wandered into the Palace as if Jokowi had misplaced people in their true positions,” Adi said. “So what is the compelling reason for continuing to defend Nadiem?” He continued. As is known, the “historical dictionary” document has been circulating online and has been widely discussed lately. In fact, the historical dictionary has never been published by the Ministry of Education and Culture. The controversy arose because there was no figure of KH Hasyim Asy’ari in the history dictionary. Apart from KH Hasyim Asy’ari, the name of the 4th President of the Republic of Indonesia Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) is not in the dictionary. Nadiem Makarim spoke about the controversy over the historical dictionary which did not include a certain number of digits. The historical dictionary was apparently compiled in 2017 or before Nadiem Makarim became a minister. “Regarding the issue of the historical dictionary which is currently under discussion, the historical dictionary was compiled in 2017 before I took office,” Nadiem Makarim said via video on his Instagram account on Wednesday (4/21/2021). Although the historical dictionary was compiled before the era of his leadership, Nadiem took action related to this controversy. He asked that the historical dictionary be repaired. “As soon as I heard about this problem, even if it happened before I took office, the Minister of Education took concrete measures, instructing the Director General of Culture to immediately resolve the problem. and make corrections, ”he said. Watch the video: Upload a photo with Megawati, Nadiem is considered a dag-dig-dug [Gambas:Video 20detik] (isa / haf)

