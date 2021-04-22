Trump’s meddling in Portland protests cost taxpayers $ 12.3 million





The Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security revealed the figure in a report released on April 16.

A report released by the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security on April 16 reveals that the department spent $ 12.3 million on “Operation Diligent Valor,” Donald Trump’s deployment of personnel from US forces. order under DHS in Portland, Oregon in the summer of 2020 in response to protests against police brutality.

Trump ordered the deployment against protests by local officials after Fox News spent weeks filling the airwaves with footage that supported an exaggerated account of the scale of destruction in the city as protesters responded to the murder in May of George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis. Trump-allied Fox figures claimed the city had been “destroyed by the mob” and was in “constant chaos”.

The response to the protest was a key reference for Trump in his failed re-election campaign.

“If you want a vision of your life under a Biden presidency, think of the smoldering ruins in Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland,” Trump said in an Aug. 20, 2020 speech.

Although Trump and his allies have claimed that Joe Biden never condemned the violence of leftist protesters, he has in fact often spoken out against violence across the political spectrum without hesitation. Meanwhile, Trump told the far-right Proud Boys militia to “stand by.”

But the Inspector General’s report notes that while Trump spent millions to send federal forces to Portland, Federal Protective Services estimated that the amount of damage to the Hatfield courthouse, which they apparently had been deployed to protect, was estimated at $ 1.6 million.

The report also finds:

DHS was not prepared to effectively perform cross-component activities to protect federal facilities when law enforcement officers were first deployed on June 4, 2020. Specifically, not all officers have not completed the required training; had the necessary equipment; and used consistent operational uniforms, devices and tactics to respond to events in Portland.

This happened because DHS did not have a comprehensive strategy addressing the potential for limited state assistance and local law enforcement, as well as cross-designation policies, processes, equipment and training requirements.

Reports published at the time by the Washington Post depicted a chaotic situation on the ground in Portland in which “unsuspecting people were abducted from the city streets by federal agents in the middle of the night, on the basis of information which has been shown to be inaccurate or insufficient to charge them with a crime. “

Portland Democratic Mayor Ed Wheeler criticized Trump for his show of force, saying, “You seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence. ? … It was you who created the hatred and the division. It was you who did not find the way to say the names of the blacks killed by the police officers, just like the people of the police force did. And it was you who claimed that white supremacists are good people. “

Trump hailed Operation Diligent Valor as fulfilling its “law and order” campaign promises and alleged that Biden was sympathetic to the antifa, which Trump has frequently cited as the perpetrators of the violence.

“It took 15 minutes, it was over,” Trump told attendees at a rally in October 2020 after members of a federal task force shot and killed an antifa activist who was wanted in the murder of a Trump supporter in Portland.

Trump continued to emphasize so-called left-wing political violence while downplaying the actions of right-wing extremists throughout his reelection campaign.

When President Joe Biden took office, he expanded grants to target and prevent right-wing terrorism.

Published with permission of the American Independent Foundation.

