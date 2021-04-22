Wen Jiabao’s praise exposes China’s paradox under Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping used his word at the national equivalent of the World Economic Forum on Tuesday to present its vision of a multipolar world, denouncing authoritarian behavior and advocating the common values ​​of “peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom”. At the same time, officials in the country were restraining a former prime minister’s own demand for justice and freedom in China.

Wen Jiabao’s appeal was contained in a praise to her late mother, which was published in the little-known Macau Herald before being retrieved and shared hundreds of thousands of times on Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s social media platform WeChat. The essay is extremely personal and seems, for the most part, politically uncontroversial until a short passage towards the end, where the 78-year-old former prime minister writes:

“In my mind, China should be a country full of fairness and justice, where there will always be respect for the will of the people, mankind and the nature of mankind. There should always be youth, freedom and a spirit of effort. ”

The article can still be viewed, although it has been blocked for further sharing. Wen’s tribute to faded away from the mainstream Chinese media which republished it, according to the Financial Times.

The episode sums up China’s paradox under Xi. On the one hand, it is a rising superpower that feels ready to remake the world order, the one that asserts its right to be treated as an equal with the United States, and of which “ “Wolf warrior” diplomats scold critics of the Communist government on the world stage. On the other hand, the authorities are so nervous that they intervene to prevent citizens from reading the words of the man who was once the country. second highest official, apparently because they contain some ambitious statements of universally shared values.

One wonders if Wen’s praise even represented an oblique salvo in Xi’s China. “Has the former Chinese premier just subtly criticized President Xi Jinping?” CNN, the first global media organization to draw attention to the restrictions, request in a title. Chinese dissidents abroad interpreted the closing lines as criticism of Xi’s presidency, the FT said. Not all agree.

“I don’t think it’s even an indirect challenge for Xi,” said Willy Lam, assistant professor at the Center for Chinese Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a former journalist, who has spent decades following the world. opaque Chinese policy. Any former member of the Politburo Standing Committee needs permission from the Communist Party’s general office to write for public consumption, according to Lam. The party also decides where the piece will be released.

That said, no one climbs to the top of the Beijing pyramid without appreciating the intricacies of Chinese politics, which is based on a historical allusion and analogy. So it’s hard to imagine that Wen was unaware of the potential importance of his words. The party likely chose an obscure newspaper in Macau, a special administrative region that is not subject to the same media controls as the mainland because the former prime minister broached “sensitive” topics, according to Lam (Wen also wrote heartbreakingly about how her father was exposed and beaten during the Cultural Revolution).

As prime minister, Wen was an enigma. He adopted an empathetic style that was a departure for a Chinese leader and more reminiscent of a Western politician in the grip of the polls. Wen has been to the scene of disasters several times to console the grieving and direct operations (at least according to state-controlled media), earning himself the title of “Grandfather Wen”.

Cynics questioned the extent to which this common man image was a public relations act designed to give a more human face to an unreformed political system. In 2008, the first visited Sichuan empathize with the victims of an earthquake, cementing its popularity. That did not stop authorities from later jailing activists who asked sensitive questions about how schools for government officials remained standing during the disaster when so many others collapsed.

In 2007, Wen made waves in China when he wrote a item for Xinhua, the official news agency, asserting that democracy, legal systems, freedom and human rights were not unique to capitalism, but “common values ​​pursued by humanity”. He returned to the theme in a interview with CNN 2010, stating that “the wishes and needs of the people for democracy and freedom are overwhelming”. Notably, this has been blocked in China.

More than a decade later, Wen still dreams of justice and freedom in China, and the government still seems reluctant to let people read his words. If China is as confident as the Xi projects, what should it be worried about?

