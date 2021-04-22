Powerful configuration forums like PDM to escape the law: PM





NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the nation has witnessed powerful people in society unwilling to abide by the rule of law.

Powerful people form forums like the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to evade the law, Imran Khan said as he laid the foundation stone for Jalozai Apartments here for low-income groups.

The Prime Minister spoke of injustices such as the selective application of laws which upset the balance of society. He said nations do not perish for lack of resources but suffer when there are separate laws for the rich and the poor.

We will end this discriminatory system. There will be only one law in Pakistan which will be applicable to all, assured the Prime Minister. Imran Khan said the sugar mafia sold the product for a higher price and also avoided taxes. He said that when the government takes action against thieves and money launderers, it gives the impression that they are elite and untouchable.

The Jalozai Housing Scheme is a joint project of the federal governments and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be executed by the Provincial Housing Authority (PHA). Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman, Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing Program, Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Haider, members of the Federal and Provincial Cabinet as well that officials were present on occasion.

The prime minister said the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is keen to provide residential facilities to disadvantaged people, especially the working class and workers, under the Naya Pakistan housing program by guaranteeing loans to advantageous conditions via banks. These efforts are being launched today from Jalozai town in Nowshera district, he said.

He said 1,320 residential apartments would be built on 150 kanal of land in Jalozai, adding that the price of 780 meters flat had been set at 3 million rupees. He said the government would give a grant of Rs 300,000 to homeowners.

The prime minister said the apartments will be allocated by lot. Homeowners will have to pay 10% of the total amount up front and the rest in bank installments in five and 20 years, respectively, he explained.

He said the government had signed an agreement with the banks to provide loans to apartment owners against a mark-up of just 3%. The prime minister urged banks to further streamline the loan disbursement process, including staff training to facilitate the search for housing. He pointed out that the first phase of the housing project has been launched in Jalozai while other phases will be undertaken in other parts of the KP. He noted that the country’s population was increasing, as were the size of cities, adding that the issue should be treated with caution.

The prime minister said the world faces a food security problem as the population continues to grow. He said expanding cities were devouring farmland and a solution had to be found to meet this challenge.

Imran Khan said caring for the poor and ensuring the rule of law was in line with Islam’s first welfare state in Medina, where the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) brought about a revolution for mankind . He said no nation could prosper if it neglected the weaker segments and failed to ensure the rule of law, which is the core element of a strong society. On the other hand, a banana republic only protects its powerful people, he added.

Imran Khan praised the KP government for introducing the Sehat Insaf Card free health care program for all families across the province. He reminded the people that even the most developed countries in the world cannot offer free health insurance to their people.

The Prime Minister also went to Peshawar to inaugurate some development projects. APP adds from Peshawar: Imran Khan was briefed on olive cultivation in the KP by experts from the provincial agriculture department during a high-level meeting here at the governor’s house.

PK Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan, Minister of Environment and Forestry Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and d other senior officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, speaking at the inauguration of the new block of Khyber University Hospital, the prime minister said the development of the health network would make it easier for the public to access services near his home.

Imran Khan said the health insurance card, already launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was a blessing, especially for the common man who could not afford expensive medical treatment. He said the government was working to replicate the health card system in other provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan.

He expressed the hope that public pressure would also push the government of Sindh to launch such an initiative for the benefit of the poor. Meanwhile, speaking at the inauguration of the Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road and the inauguration of the Chitral-Shindur road, the prime minister said that proper infrastructure and roads will make the link areas a hub. touristic.

