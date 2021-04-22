Donald Trump news: Report says billion dollar border wall climbed by $ 5 ladders | World | New





U.S. border patrol forces would often find abandoned ladders, often as cheap as $ 5, left along the wall while patrolling the area. The forces also had to call Hidalgo, Texas, to remove the piles of wood produced by the destroyed ladders.

Wooden ladders have become a must-have method of passage for migrants along the Granjeno-Hidalgo stretch of border, according to a report from the Texas Monthly.

Scott Nicol, a local artist and activist, told the outlaw that the scales used by undocumented immigrants prove how unnecessary the border wall is.

He said: “It is made from inexpensive raw wood, quickly nailed together because it will only be used once.

“Unlike the wall, these ladders are functional.”

The activist also said that “the border walls are just backdrops for politicians who want to piss off their voters.”

Chris Cabrera, a McAllen-based border patrol agent and local spokesperson for the National Border Patrol Council, defended the border wall.

The officer said climbing the wall gives border officials time to catch migrants trying to enter the United States.

He added: “Nine times out of 10 we’re going to catch them.”

But he also admitted that the border patrol officers had been overwhelmed by a wave of migration, and added: “We have people turning around, and at the same time when it gets dark we have people with ladders, but we have no one to return to because we are tied up.

Mr. Trump’s border wall was a key election promise for his 2016 presidential campaign.

In January, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports said 453 miles of the wall had been built, with just 82 miles under construction where there was no barrier previously.

The section of South Texas where the ladders thwarted the barrier cost $ 27 million per mile to build, according to the Texas Monthly.

Time Magazine reported in January that the U.S. federal government had allocated $ 15 billion to the 453-mile project in total.

It comes after Mr. Trump did his first TV interview since leaving the White House, accusing successor Joe Biden of a spike in immigration.

UNICEF, the United Nations children’s agency, said earlier this week that nearly 3,500 migrant children attempted to enter the United States from Mexico, a nine-fold increase since beginning of the year.

He told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the border crisis could “destroy America,” and added, “People are coming in the tens of thousands.

“They enter. They – we had – all they had to do was leave him alone.

Upon taking office, Mr. Biden signed an executive order ending construction of Mr. Trump’s border wall.

However, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, recently admitted that construction could resume.

He told ministry employees he could give the green light to work on the wall to fill in the “holes” in the existing wall.

The Washington Times quotes him as saying, “The president communicated his decision quite clearly that the emergency that triggered the devotion of DOD funds to building the border wall is over.”

“But that leaves room for making decisions as an administration, as part of the administration, in particular areas of the wall that need renovation, particular projects that need to be completed.”

