Boriss’ big green bet risks fueling a new Brexit-style revolt against the elite

Like Saturn, revolutions have a habit of devouring their children. Boris Johnson should beware: The greatest danger to his historic project of rebuilding Britain in his image does not come from the unnecessary left, but from another potential populist insurgency from the culturally conservative right.

So far, of course, he’s safe: the government is supernaturally popular, Nigel Farage has retired, the public thinks immigration is under control, and anti-lockdown activists have had little impact. . The PM has a lot of opposition from the left of labor, cultural institutions, the blob but little from the right.

Yet some early clues of the kind of Brexit-like revolt it could possibly face can be spotted in the most unlikely places: in London and other cities, large numbers of residents are rallying against the so-called neighborhoods. low traffic. Invented by No.10 and backed by Sadiq Khan and other hopeless technocrats, these silly schemes have closed some streets to cars without consultation in the name of reducing emissions, with the predictable consequence of ruining the lives of residents and d ‘horribly increase traffic (and pollution) on other roads.

The fury is off the scale: A suburban labor council, Harrow, became the first to abandon these plans in their entirety, along with its shockingly underused cycle lanes, after discovering they were opposed by until ‘to 91 percent. residents. More advice will follow: passions are even higher than Brexit.

For some reason, No.10 is deaf on this issue. It shouldn’t be. If Johnson mishandles his broader plans to decarbonize Britain and sacrifices aspiration, consumerism, choice and mobility on the altar of greenery, the suburban coalition, auto, jet set, owner of a house and meat eater, he has spent so many years meticulously. the assembly will quickly and ruthlessly turn against him.

A few years ago Johnson, with the help of Dominic Cummings, did something remarkable. He took the trouble to listen to the suburbs, the lower middle class and working class voters who voted for Churchill, Macmillan and Thatcher. He visited new areas in the North, with their open kitchens, their trampolines in the backyard, and their Nissan Qashqai mini-SUVs in the driveway. He has developed a program that reflects their aspirations, their fears, their love of the nation, their instincts, their interests. When it comes to vetoing Super League football, cracking down on crime, spending more on the NHS, focusing on northern towns and of course pulling out of the EU, Johnson is their man, their defender, their Prime Minister.

There is one glaring exception to all of this, and that is Johnsons’ greenery: he wants to reduce carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 from 1990 levels. They had fallen by 44% in 2019, in due to a two-thirds reduction in the electricity sector and declining manufacturing, in a move almost invisible to the public. In the next phase, however, the lives of consumers will have to change drastically. There is no political advantage here for the Conservatives and a huge potential disadvantage.

The conservative base wants a cleaner environment who doesn’t? and is moderately concerned about climate change, but these issues are low on their priority list. They certainly don’t want their way of life to suffer. It is also true that a green agenda, however extreme, will not convert leftover metropolitan areas or wake up agitators to the conservative cause. But a botched anti-consumer green agenda will anger the very voters who propelled Johnson to No.10 and, ironically, create space for a late 2020s Ukip or Brexit style party focusing on a new set of Questions.

The T-shirt, hard-left, anti-materialist, anti-progress version of environmentalism would be toxic to the Johnson coalition. The real conservative version should be to electrify cars, not to ban them; to green fuel, do not restrict flights; decarbonize central heating, not force the public to freeze, but it is a gamble on whether these technologies will be ready on time and at what cost.

Which Boris will triumph? Will it be the techno-optimist who understands it all, the pro-aviation but anti-Heathrow mayor who backed a gigantic new airport on the island, the proponent of electric cars and take his cake and eat it ? Or will it be the LTN Boris? Will he allow his government to turn into an authoritarian and authoritarian nightmare aimed at restricting how many people can travel and what they can eat? Will he destroy the economy and world Britain?

It is not enough to want a technological solution: the push towards the electrification of cars has begun, but so far consumers and industry are ahead of the government. The Conservatives urgently need to develop electricity production and install millions of chargers on the roadside. As far as air transport is concerned, the challenge is considerable. Electric planes would require 50 kilograms of battery for every kilogram of kerosene they replace, McKinsey estimates. Planes are expected to carry four times more liquefied hydrogen than kerosene. A better answer may lie in sustainable fuels such as vegetable oils, biofuels, waste oils or gasified waste, or synthetic fuels based on hydrogen and captured carbon.

Any of these solutions can be successful, its cost can drop, and investors can accumulate money to renew fleets and airports, all with limited impact on consumers. Sometimes miracles happen. Shell is currently testing the use of hydrogen fuel cells for shipping. But what if it doesn’t work? Central England understood the need to put their vacation on hold because of Covid; they will not take lightly the idea of ​​never being able to fly to Mallorca or Dubai again.

And what about carbon-emitting foods? Meat consumption could likely fall spontaneously by 20 to 30 percent over the next several years, as consumers seek healthier protein and the price of laboratory-grown substitutes declines. But what if people stay attached to their burgers and steaks? What if the only answer was a carbon tax that drove up the price of meat, making it unaffordable for millions of people?

And who will pay for the insulation of 30 million homes? Who will agree to convert gas boilers into electric heating or heat pumps? Consumers will not tolerate a local tax of 20,000 people per household. If the Red Wall is Johnsons River Styx, and Brexit its Ambrosia, Green Utopianism is our Prime Minister’s Achilles Heel.