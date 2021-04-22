George W. Bush calls country “divided” under Trump, urges immigration reform





Former President George W. Bush, who for the most part remained on the fringes of politics after the White House, has reappeared with criticism from his Republican successor as he advocates a radically different immigration policy from that of the former President Donald Trump.

“The problem with the immigration debate is that it can create a lot of fear.” They’re coming after you, “” Bush said in a recent interview with CBS News at his 1,600-acre ranch in Crawford, Texas.

Mr. Bush, whose book of paintings “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants,” is published by Crown, hopes his voice can make the debate less frightening after four years in Mr. Trump’s politics. Proceeds from her book go to charities that help immigrants resettle.

“The country was very divided during that time. And, you know, as a result, he was not re-elected,” Mr. Bush said of Mr. Trump.

Although he accused Mr. Trump of dividing the country, Mr. Bush would not go so far as to blame the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, which he called “a terrible moment in our history.” “.

“It made me sick. I couldn’t believe it. You didn’t either. Most Americans setting there saying, ‘What the hell is going on? “” Said Mr. Bush. “Trying to guess the motives of angry people – history will assess the blame when the time passes.”

Over two decades ago, Mr. Bush presented himself as a compassionate conservative who wanted to push through comprehensive immigration reform. His failure to do so, he said, is one of his biggest regrets and one of the reasons he is joining the debate.

It was Ken Mehlman, his former campaign manager, who urged him about four years ago to speak openly about immigration reform, Bush said.

“I said, ‘I don’t want to make my voice heard in the immigration debate. I am a quiet guy. I made my deal. I will not criticize my successors. He said, “Why don’t you paint the portraits of immigrants? And I said,” Wow, that’s a good idea “- And I started. And I am now involved in the discussion about immigration, ”Bush said.

Former President George W. Bush chats with CBS Evening News presenter and editor Norah O’Donnell at his art studio on his ranch in Texas. Adam Verdugo / CBS News

The last president to sign an immigration reform bill was President Ronald Reagan in 1986, essentially granting amnesty to 2.7 million undocumented immigrants. Bush said he didn’t think an immediate migrant amnesty “would work in our time,” but he does support a path to citizenship.

“I believe, however, that the people who have been here, who [followed] the law and paid their taxes must have a chance… a path to citizenship, “he said.” If they pay their taxes and turn out to be good citizens. And stay out of jail. But don’t jump in front of those who have come here, living by the rules. ”

Mr Bush has said he will pressure the Republican Party to support him, if that is President Joe Biden’s proposal.

“Whether or not my own party listens to me is another question,” he said.

Mr. Bush also said he disagreed with the argument that immigrants took jobs from American citizens.

“I think that helps increase the number of jobs available. And there are a lot of jobs that are not being filled now. You come here to Dallas in August and not many people are volunteering to tile them. roofs, ”he mentioned.

The former president employs eight immigrants who work on his tree-lined 90-acre farm. They are in the United States on work visas, he said.

“They are incredibly good workers. But the most important thing is that they are here to provide for their families. And they send money home,” Bush said, adding that he believed that the current work visa system should be expanded.

“The problem with the visa program is that they have to apply for readmission every year. And therefore, as a small business owner, we don’t know if the workforce that has been trained to work in the tree farm will come and that needs to be fixed, ”he said.

On the cover of Mr. Bush’s portrait book is Carlos Rovelo, who came to the United States because of a civil war in El Salvador. If he had stayed there, said Rovelo, now a father of four, he doesn’t think he would be alive. Her father was tortured, her family was forced to pay ransom for her father’s release, and her grandmother witnessed the murder of an archbishop near their home.

Former President George W. Bush painted a portrait of Carlos Rovelo, who grew up in El Salvador and became a US citizen in 1987 after escaping the Civil War. Adam Verdugo / CBS News

He became a United States citizen in 1987 and is now a professor at a community college, teaching in the federal and Texas government, Mexican-American studies, and art history.

“Only in America. And that’s what this country does. Never say never,” Rovelo said of his cover.

Mr Bush, who met Rovelo through his art teacher, hopes that by sharing the story of Rovelo and others, the tone of the immigration debate will change.

“Now that’s what pisses me off about this debate. I really don’t want to get involved in politics. But you know the tone of the debate was so disrespectful to people like Carlos,” he said. declared. “Dream big dreams and work hard.”







