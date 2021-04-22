Politics
What we’re looking at: Putin’s invisible red lines
Collapse of the traditional center-left. The big center-left parties in places like the Netherlands and Italy, as well as the Labor Party in the UK, have imploded in recent years, draining popular support. But as these parties collapsed, request for leftist policies of the center remains high. This is precisely what happened in France, where the once dominant Socialist Party is now on the fringes of French politics, a void that has been filled by the French Green Party. Polls to suggest that the environment is the second issue for French voters, behind unemployment, a change which results in the fact that the three largest cities in France Paris, Lyon and Marseilles all have left-wing mayors (Lyon and Marseille are led by the Greens.)
But French voters aren’t just looking for politicians who pay lip service to left-wing causes like the environment, they’re looking for authentic center-left leadership. President Emmanuel Macron, whose LREM party exploited the disillusionment with the traditionally dominant center-left in France in 2017 and campaigned on the pledge to “make our planet great again”, has failed to find a echoed with left-wing voters who see him as an ideological chameleon without commitment that has watered down a once-ambitious climate program. The Greens have filled this void, making massive gains in last year’s municipal elections, which forced a restless Macron to present a sweeping climate bill. (Again, reviews say the bill does not go far enough.)
Exerts disproportionate political influence. In some countries, Green parties have shifted from one-themed environmental protest groups to center-left blocs championing a range of issues. As a result, they have made inroads at the national level to have a significant impact on politics. In the Republic of Ireland, for example, the Fine Gael and Fianna Fil, establishment parties, needed the support of the Green Party, which has only 4,000 registered members, to form a coalition government after the last elections. The Greens have accepted the condition that the government commit to reducing carbon emissions by 7% per year. They have since also helped pass a bill to enshrine Ireland’s net zero emissions target into law. These are great achievements for a party that holds just 12 seats in a ruling coalition of 84 parliamentary seats in the lower house.
“Not the Greens of the Cold War”. In some political contexts, the Greens have taken a pragmatic approach to a political landscape that has undergone seismic changes in recent years. On the right background populist wave in Germany, in addition to a somewhat outdated economic model in the era of dominant China and the worsening climate crisis, the German Green Party has tried to position itself as a genuine center-left party for the masses.
Under the joint direction of Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, who this week was chosen as the party candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor, the Greens have used the struggles of Merkel’s conservative coalition to promote a moderate foreign policy agenda. The party has advocated being tougher on China and is also a partisan NATO and strengthen ties with Washington. Above all, the Greens say that Germany needs to better tackle climate change without alienating the corporate sector and the working class.
The Greens are now first in the polls and have a solid chance of forming the next government after the Germans vote in federal elections this fall. Their success even attracts praise from their rivals. Norbert Rttgen of Merkel’s CDU party, for example, recently mentionned that “although embarrassing to me, the Greens have the clearest position of all parties on China and Russia”.
Look forward. The green wave in Europe does not seem to be a fad. In many countries people are in desperate need of change, and the Greens seem to seize the moment as other (traditional) political parties flounder.
