PML-N calls for ‘clarifications’ to prepare joint resolution – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sent a questionnaire to the government on Wednesday asking it to respond immediately to allow it to prepare its own resolution in response to that presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday the Namoos question -i-Risalat and expulsion of the French envoy from the country.

PML-N Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, sent the questionnaire with a letter to Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, saying his party needed clarification and information to prepare the joint resolution to be tabled in the House.

The PML-N is firmly committed to Tahaffuz Namoos-i-Risalat (protection of the sanctity of the Prophet) and is preparing a joint resolution, which reflects the aspirations and will of the Pakistani people as decided in the House (NA) on Tuesday, a indicated the letter containing six points, a copy of which was communicated to the media by the information secretary of PML-N, Marryum Aurangzeb.

The letter was drafted in accordance with demands made by party lawmakers in their speeches shortly after the presentation of a private resolution by Pakistan’s ruling MK Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Amjid Ali Khan during a hastily convened meeting on Tuesday.

When will the House leader make himself available to initiate the House debate on Tahaffuz Namoos-i-Risalat and present his government’s policy on this issue? requested the letter, thus indirectly requesting the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

Demands a briefing from the ministries and the head of the ISI on the expulsion of the French envoy

The PML-N also requested a briefing from key ministries and the head of Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) on state policy on the issue of the expulsion of the French envoy.

The resolution presented yesterday (Tuesday) in the NA declares that international relations are the sole domain of the State. The Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of the Interior and the Director General (of) the ISI can inform the Chamber of State policy on the issue of the expulsion of the French Ambassador for which the resolution calls for debate in the House, Letter PML-N said.

Without mentioning the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the PML-N has asked the government to provide copies of all agreements it has signed with an organization recently banned by the government.

He said that federal ministers, including the Minister of Information, have made repeated statements in the media that the government has only committed to bringing a resolution to the House. Does this mean that the government does not want to participate in further deliberations on this issue?

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the nation on April 19, the PML-N asked the Minister to say whether the views presented by the Prime Minister in his speech should be considered as a statement of government policy on this issue. ?

If so, what was the intention of the resolution presented to the House since it contradicts the statements of the Prime Minister? asked the PML-N.

Prime Minister Khan, in his televised address to the nation, had hinted that the government could not send the envoy back to his country at the request of the TLP, as such actions and severing ties with France would worsen the crisis. economic, unemployment and poverty in Pakistan.

Has an investigation been opened to determine the facts of the public order situation and to assign responsibility for the loss of precious lives during the events of the past 10 days? asked the PML-N.

The government had succeeded in presenting a resolution to the assembly on Tuesday on the issue of the expulsion of French envoys from Pakistan for publishing blasphemous cartoons in accordance with a deal with the banned TLP amid a noisy demonstration by members of the the opposition belonging to the PML. -N and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl.

President Asad Qaiser, however, had not put the resolution tabled by the Mianwali PTI lawmaker as MPs’ agenda for a vote after the opposition protested the government’s decision to bring him into the chamber. without prior consultation with them and demanded a full-fledged full debate on the issue of Namoos-i-Risalat.

Mr. Qaiser had asked the government to engage the opposition and try to reach a consensus on the draft resolution before adjourning the meeting until Friday morning.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) boycotted the session which was called on short notice by the speaker as he exercised his special powers after the successful talks between the government and TLP leaders in Lahore in the wee hours of Tuesday.

In their speeches, opposition leaders criticized the government for trying to muddy the waters while discussing such a sensitive issue and also protested Prime Minister Khan’s absence from the house on such a crucial occasion. .

The opposition also called on the government to present the deal it signed with the TLP to the House instead of putting the resolution to a vote.

The resolution tabled at the NA strongly condemns the publication of blasphemous cartoons by French magazine Charlie Hebdo in September last year and regrets the act of French presidents of encouraging the elements, hurting the feelings of hundreds of millions of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression. .

Posted in Dawn on April 22, 2021

