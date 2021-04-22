In front of Jokowi, the Minister of Agriculture spoke about the water content of the games of cereals and fertilizers





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo made a number of points during a visit during a visit to the site of the main rice harvest with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi in Indramayu Regency, West Java, Wednesday April 21, 2021. One of them, Syahrul has pledged to take tough action against those who refuse to consume farmers’ grain due to moisture content reasons. “There are complaints about the moisture content, don’t let that be just an excuse. If there is something like that, we will,” Syahrul said in a written statement in Jakarta on the same day. As for Indramayu is the leading rice producer in Indonesia with production reaching 1.37 million tonnes of milled dry unhulled rice (GKG) by 2020 Currently, said Syahrul, local farmers have said that grain reached the position of Rp. 4,200, or in accordance with the Government Purchase Price (HPP). “Yesterday it went down, but now it has gone up, we are going to maintain it,” he said. Besides the water content issue, Syahrul also pledged to ensure the availability of subsidized fertilizers for farmers and to take firm action against those playing with subsidized fertilizers. In addition, said Syahrul, the distribution of subsidized fertilizers must be done on time and in accordance with the management controlled by the system. “The regent and Pak Kadis, if anyone is playing with fertilizer, take action immediately,” he said. He also warned that neither party could sell the fertilizer above the HET (highest retail price). “Alhamdulillah, in this hamlet, the fertilizer has never been questioned, as has been said earlier, but sometimes it is a little late, but we continue to solve this problem,” he said. . Until now, the problem of the moisture content of unhulled rice and subsidized fertilizers are two problems that farmers often face. In April 2021, for example, the Mediator said that rainfall in 2021 was higher than in 2020 and allowed farmers to harvest earlier. Thus, the moisture content of the grain is higher and has an effect on lowering prices. Meanwhile, in February 2021, PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) General Manager Bakir Pasaman, who spoke about the fertilizer game, one of which was smuggling. He said that smuggling can be done by anyone, be it the common people or the subsidized fertilizer distributor or kiosk. “If there is an act of fertilizer smuggling, the smugglers can be anyone, not distributors, not fertilizers. We also do not have complete data,” said the general manager of Pupuk. Indonesia Holding Company at a joint meeting with the DPR Agricultural Commission in Jakarta. Read also: Most Popular Company: Prudential Customer Complaints to Largest Glass Factory







