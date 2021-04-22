DMK leader MP Stalin criticizes PM Modi for COVID crisis, oxygen shortage and wasted vaccines in TN





Criticizing the central and state government for its inability to contain COVID-19, DMK leader MP Stalin wrote a strong-worded letter questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to take appropriate action . Criticizing Prime Minister Modi for not taking the appropriate action, and instead focusing on the elections as people across the country are suffering from COVID, MP Stalin wrote: “Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was presented as a ‘world expert’ in administration, failed to prevent the Corona epidemic? ” With the rapid increase in covid cases in recent weeks, and Tamil Nadu seeing an alarming case of Covid cases every day, the head of DMK asked why at the time there was a shortage of oxygen in various Tamil Nadu hospitals, the center The government has appealed to transfer 45 metric tons of oxygen to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana without even consulting the state government. “Although the brothers from neighboring states are also our brothers, the central government has hesitated to ask the chief secretary or the interim government the fundamental question of how is the oxygen situation in Tamil Nadu. They were transferred without the knowledge of Tamil. Nadu government, ”he said, slamming the cross. Speaking about the demand for oxygen, vaccines, Remdesivir and the central government’s lack of transparency in handling COVID 19 cases, the head of DMK said that until yesterday, the Center claimed it had oxygen reserves. The Center blamed reports that the government is now soliciting tenders to import 50,000 metric tonnes of oxygen from abroad. “Is this administrative negligence or an administrative failure of the state?” Reading of Stalin’s letter. MP Stalin highlights rallies in West Bengal Highlighting the recent rallies in West Bengal and other states linked to the polls and how no action had been taken to ensure that the SOP was followed in such rallies by Prime Minister Modi, Stalin said: “The question arises asks whether Narendra Modi knew what he saw – the lives of the dying in the crown – and whether the masses affected by the massacre were important to him. The prime minister, who campaigned as a “world expert” in administration. Why has Narendra Modi failed so hard? to prevent Corona infection? “ Following a recently revealed RTI report that the biggest vaccine wastage was Tamil Nadu with 12.10% wastage, MK Stalin states that there is currently a severe shortage of vaccines throughout Tamil Nadu. Calling the vaccine waste and shortage a failure of the AIADMK government, DMK Chief said that although there was a first Corona wave – the second wave was due to the negligence of the AIADMK government.







