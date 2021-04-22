Lincoln Project mocks helpless Donald Trump





Project Lincoln gained national profile by attacking Donald Trump during ad shopping in Washington DC. Now, the group of disillusioned Republicans continue to taunt him in his estate in Mar-a-Lago.

An ad running in the Palm Beach market today mocks the former president about Republicans visiting him in Florida but mocking him at Washington.

“Now everyone says you’re old, helpless, embarrassing,” one narrator says in the ad.

Senator Rick Scott even wins a cameo. Junior Senator de Floridas, now chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee, can be seen in a photo taking and smiling presenting Trump with the NRSC Champion for Freedom Award, which he presented to Trump’s estate.

They will come to Mar-a-Lago and congratulate you, the narrator says, fooling you with cheap gifts like a silver bowl at a dollar store. But in Washington, Mitch is running the party.

It’s Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate leader whose relationship with the president largely disintegrated after admitting in mid-December that Trump had not been re-elected.

Donald, Mitch McConnell is a tough and intelligent son of ab-h, the publicity begins. He also knows it.

The ad details how McConnell protg Josh Holmes Cavalry Super PAC raised $ 13 million to support Trump’s re-election, but is now using it to advance an agenda McConnell /

McConnells right-hand man Josh Holmes plans to cancel you, the announcement attests. He acts like you’re nobody and laughs at how Mitch ignores you. And he’s going to build a new party with Trump’s voters.

The content of the ad is clearly intended to stir up divisions within the party between the McConnell establishment and the party’s populist Trump wings. But the Truthless ad delivery strategy seems as remarkable as anything. More than perhaps any ad ever produced by The Lincoln Project, this one is aimed directly at the former president and seems tailor-made for a one-man audience.

“While Trump has been brought to his knees by social media and continues to fight for the semblance of relevance, we at the Lincoln Project believe he should be constantly reminded that his old friends and allies in Washington are laughing at his weakness and pathos. plot against him in his absence, said Ryan Wiggins, communications director for The Lincoln Project.

Project Lincoln gained national notoriety after running an ad attacking the Trumps coronavirus response only on Fox News in the DC market. Trump saw the announcement and issued an early morning missive attacking the group, raising the profile of the fledgling organization.

Now that the former president lives in South Florida, the organization has made a habit of hanging him on local airwaves in the greater West Palm Beach area.

