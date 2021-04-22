RED ZONE FILES: JKT looks back – Journal





What’s the worst that can happen?

It’s a question many PTIs have been whispering ever since Jahangir Khan Tareen started flexing his political arms. The man may be disqualified, but he is clearly not disqualified. The ruling party faces another challenge that it could have done without.

The backstory: JKT helps Imran Khan assemble PTI, eligible by election, and propels the party into power. He is considered the most powerful man in the party after the president. Scheduled to become the Chief Minister of the Punjab once the PTI wins the 2018 election, JKT falls under the spell of fate and, in Shakespearean fashion, is politically killed by the judicial sword on the eve of his greatest triumph. .

Yet he lives. In power, the new Prime Minister keeps him close. But then in Act 2, Scene 2 of this political play, JKT is criticized for manipulating sugar prices according to a government report. He is banished from Camelot, thrown out of the iron gates and stripped of all official munificence. He flies across the oceans to heal his wounds while plunging into total silence.

Read: Tareen explores policy options to stay relevant

A few months later, he returns home with some confidence that he and his president will be fine. This is not the case, in the end. He is slapped with FIR and is forced, along with his son, to get bail from the courts. This is where a curious thing happens. On the second day of his appearance in court, he was accompanied by a few parliamentarians from the PTI who provided him with vocal support. A few days later, JKT organized a dinner at his home, attended by nearly 30 AMPs and PTI deputies. The game is in progress.

However, maybe not completely. This game may revolve around JKT but it is fueled by these 30 PTI parliamentarians and their intentions. Weigh the significance: there are nine deputies among these 30 and the other members of the Punjab Assembly. If these figures were to break with the party, in theory, the PTI could lose its majority in the national and Punjabic assemblies.

This is not about to happen, according to those involved in the game. JKT says the FIRs against him are politically motivated but he was careful not to point the finger at his old friend and party chairman. His group of 30, however, sharpened their tongue and demanded a meeting with the prime minister to persuade him that JKT is being unfairly targeted. At first, the government took a firm line. The meeting is now expected to take place in the next few days.

So what exactly is going on?

Much like this happens. The FIA ​​is on the JKT case and SAPM lawyer Shehzad Akbar is overseeing the investigation excluding Sheikh Rashid, who as Federal Minister of the Interior is on paper the big boss of the FIA. But the JKT affair is now more political than the FIA ​​would like to claim. According to insiders who reside in the heart of the red zone, some powerful people rushed to handle the case before it further damaged the PTI. JKT had planned an iftar-dinner for all 30 parliamentarians and it was supposed to have been a show of force, but the dinner has now been postponed after powerful people indicated the PM would be willing to meet with the JKT group.

There is more.

There was actually a reason JKT was coming back from overseas. Sources believe some assurances have been given to him. In fact, a senior PTI member said JKT even helped garner votes for Hafeez Shaikh in the Senate elections. But then, as usual in high-stakes political games, a chasm appeared out of nowhere. A Red Zone insider said some senior federal government officials accused JKT of supporting Yousuf Raza Gilani. As evidence, they alleged that the famous JKT jet which was widely used during the PTI years in opposition was used to transport around Gilani. It stung.

However, a seasoned parliamentarian who accompanies JKT to his hearing refutes this allegation. He says it’s a case of mistaken identity. How? ‘Or’ What? According to him, Gilani used a jet for his campaign, but it was not JKT’s jet but one belonging to his brother-in-law and PPP leader Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood.

The stuff high stakes games are made of.

This is why there is unease within the ruling party over the JKT affair. A few senior leaders are urging leaders to resolve the issue before it becomes a political complication or 30 complications, to be precise. Some weak attempts have been made to lower the temperature. According to Punjabi government sources, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar held meetings with some members of the JKT group and offered full cooperation. A large number of DCOs and DPOs were also responsible for contacting these parliamentarians and ensuring them of their service. Many of these officers invited these parliamentarians to iftar as a sign of goodwill.

But goodwill only goes so far in the high-stakes game that unfolds between JKT and his powerful detractors in the red zone. A politician who has known both the JKT and PM Imran Khan for a very long time believes that the prospects for the return and rehabilitation of the JKT within the PTI are almost nil. He says JKT would be wrong if he mistakenly returned to the party’s fold, even if he retains support within the party’s elite. Tareen has to take sides now because he doesn’t have much time, says the seasoned Punjab politician who has a ringside view of this great game.

This is not true, according to many members of the group. They believe they can convince the Prime Minister of the fairness of their demands when they meet him shortly. These requests, or requests, will be of a very specific nature. Good will is good, but commitments are better.

What if firm commitments are not kept? Here’s where things get a little tricky. The 30 are with JKT now, but for how long? And to what end? The senior Punjab politician, who has seen the ebb and flow of such situations in the past, believes JKT has a window of three or four weeks and no more. All he has to do has to be done within that time frame or the situation may get out of hand. Tareen needs a result, he said, otherwise his support could slip away.

Oddly enough, some of the JKT supporters agree. They quietly maintain of course that their window will remain open until the end of May. Is that so? Is it specific? Yes, they say. This is when the budget will be presented in both Islamabad and Lahore.

The numbers will then count. Each number unique. And each member unique. It means pressure from both sides in this great intra-PTI game. The PML-N looks like a hawk in the Punjab. No, they haven’t had any contact with JKT or his group, and yes, they are very interested in the evolution of the numbers in this game. But PML-N insiders believe that the numbers, including those of JKT, will not disperse until the establishment is interested in tipping Buzdar’s boat. If suppressing Buzdar means putting the PML-N back in power in Punjab, whatever the JKT affair is, it’s not on the horizon. Again.

What will JKT do? The answer may have to wait a while, but what is quite clear now is that he is commanding an advanced bloc that can undermine the PTI in both Islamabad and Lahore. He can be disqualified but he is certainly not defanged.

Posted in Dawn on April 22, 2021

