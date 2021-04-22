China’s military budget: no need to worry yet

Author: James Char, RSIS

At the 13th National People’s Congress of China (NPC) in March 2021, Beijing set aside funds amounting to 6.8% increase national defense spending over the next year, totaling some 1.35 trillion RMB (US $ 210 billion). Some media accounts have taken this as an indicator of Beijing’s readiness for war, but the counter-argument is that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to see a strategic window to modernize its Liberation Army. people (PLA), which is always behind and more experienced US military.

Given the lack of disaggregated data in the PLA’s annual budget and the State Council’s earlier misappropriation of funds for indigenous weapons research, China’s actual military spending exceeds official statistics. Although the gap has narrowed over time, current estimates still place actual spending by APLs 1.36 percent above official figures.

The CPC leadership allocates this budget on the basis of a economic-military development principle. Since China’s economic liberalization began under Deng Xiaoping, the fortunes of the PLA have been inextricably linked to the country’s economic development. In particular, PLA leaders had to be appeased when Deng initially ordered their professional interests to be subordinated to the civilian economy in order to free up resources.

Since then, the PLA has received ever greater economic resources. Even though military spending as a proportion of China’s official GDP has fallen since 2000 to around 1.3%, the country’s substantial economic expansion means that the real PLA budget has grown in absolute terms. Given that the Chinese government has set itself a growth target of 6% for 2021, the increase in the APL budget of 6.8% may well continue to be coordinated with Chinese GDP.

This year’s NPC work report stands out for its increased focus on PLA staff. With an emphasis on national defense and the armed forces, the government proclaimed that authorities at all levels would vigorously support their development. The focus on the well-being of soldiers could be further evidence that Chinese defense spending will increasingly be directed towards personnel and training, the two main components of the budget alongside equipment costs.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the economic compensation for demobilized and retired Chinese veterans in 2019 alone was estimated at RMB 139.8 billion ($ 21.4 billion), or nearly 12 billion dollars. % of the official military budget for that year. Although the number of soldiers has recently been reduced by 300,000, the cost reductions will likely be offset by increased spending on salaries, food, and insurance for those still in service, as well as improvements in service. training and support.

Indeed, the PLA reforms launched under Chinese leader Xi Jinping in his capacity as chairman of the Central Military Commission now seem more focused on upgrading its human elements. On January 28, the country’s Ministry of National Defense announced a policy change from a rank-centered officer management system to a rank-centered system. PLA career paths and their compensation packages have also been clarified for incite the brightest and brightest countries to join their ranks. But, for the PLA to compete effectively with the Chinese private sector, such initiatives will not come cheap.

Although the main PLA generals have called for greater spending to deal with the so-called Thucydides trap with the United States, war remains unlikely in the short and medium term. Taking into account the PLA gaps especially in combined arms and joint operations, it goes without saying that Beijing has neither the means nor the desire to start war against Washington, in particular on issues outside its fundamental interests. And despite exponential growth in military spending in China, now second in the world, there is still around a third from Washingtons. Of more concern is that the aggressive interactions between the Chinese armed forces and others in the region could turn sour and escalate into a full-blown conflict.

As President Xi Jinping knows all too well, the former Soviet Union has disintegrated largely due to its over-militarized national economy. As such, the principles of subordination and coordination in China’s economic and military development are likely to continue, even as the PLA has gained greater prominence under Xi.

China’s military activities over the past decade and its more recent Wolf Warrior diplomacy suggest that Beijing is unlikely to be a benign hegemon if it somehow achieves power parity with Washington. But to suggest that the PLA is now ready to challenge the incumbent world-class military, as some media have done, is neither accurate nor helpful in making sense of the ongoing developments in the Chinese military.

James Char is Associate Researcher in the China Program at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. He is the editor of The People’s Liberation Army in its tenth decade, Journal of Strategic Studies, Volume 44, Number 2 (2021). He thanked Dennis Blasko and Kenneth Allen for their valuable information and helpful sources.