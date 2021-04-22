Westminster officials are biased against the working class, says Lee Cain, former Boris Johnson spin leader





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnsons communications director accused Whitehall officials of failing to take working class people seriously in his first public comments since his sacking from No.10. Lee Cain, a veteran of the Vote Leave campaign, left government in November after apparently falling out with other key members of the Prime Ministers’ team, including his fiancee Carrie Symonds. Write for the Spectator, he described attending a Cabinet meeting where ministers and their officials discussed how to respond to the debate on providing free school meals to children during the holidays. The i policy newsletter cut through the noise He said: I asked the leaders of the country how many of them were already entitled to free school meals and found out that I was the only person in the room who was. Is this why the government has found itself in such a terrible entanglement on this emotional issue? No. But would it have helped if older politicians had had personal experience of food poverty? Undoubtedly. Mr Cain also claimed that his image in Westminster showed why young working class women and men were struggling to move forward, writing: Class prejudice still exists. I’ve lost count of the times I’ve been branded as a bruiser, a thug or even an oik for the double crime of having a strong Nordic accent and shaved hair. Fortunately, I have thicker skin than my accent. He praised ministers such as Mr Johnson and Michael Gove for looking beyond the background of the class, but added: When I first entered Downing Street, I had a distinct feeling that some senior officials thought I should just be there. The clear message was: you’ve come a long way, don’t go too far now. Mr Cain, who has now founded his own strategic consulting firm, is a former tabloid reporter who worked on Vote Leave and then joined Boris Johnson at the Foreign Office. He successfully ran his Conservative leadership campaign in 2019 and spent a year as director of communications. At No.10, he was seen as a close ally of Dominic Cummings and the couple were forced to resign at the same time, after an argument sparked by Mr Cain’s offer of a chief of staff position and a backlash of Mrs. Symonds and her associates. .

