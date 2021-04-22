Unfinished border wall could worsen Texas flooding





Construction of the border wall is seen near farmland as a tractor plows a field in Progreso, Texas Photo: Julio Cortez (AP)

Former President Donald Trump’s border wall held a prominent place in American consciousness throughout his campaign and presidency and paved the way for ecological destruction as he ran to fulfill his promise to build it. . And while President Joe Biden halted construction of the wall, what was built (or more accurately what was not) puts communities on the Texas-Mexico border at risk of flooding.

During the construction of the wall in 2019 and 2020, the dikes that normally protect communities from the Rio Grande River were flattened by the Trump administration to make way for the border wall. Local television station KRGV reported last week that there are currently at least four weak spots in the dike system near the border town of Mission, Texas, including one right next to a campground. cars.

Bidens’ executive order and lack of further action in Washington, DC means construction is on hiatus, leaving those levees flattened and communities at risk. Hidalgo County officials have warned that thousands of people in the area could be affected by a rainstorm or major hurricane due to levee breaches, especially since much of the flooding infrastructure in the area the region are already obsolete.

Much of the Trumps Wall in South Texas is being built across the Rio Grandes floodplain, a massive river that swells and floods seasonally, Laiken Jordahl, an activist with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in an email. The construction of walls in a floodplain poses a serious flood danger and endangers communities on both sides of the border.

Last Friday, Senator John Cornyn, one of two senators from Texass, wrote a letter to the Department of Homeland Security urging the agency to take action to repair the dikes. Leaving the levees in their current state could put more than 200,000 Texans on the path of catastrophic flooding as hurricane season approaches, he wrote.

Flooding in the Rio Grande Valley, home to several growing counties, a large and underserved Hispanic population, and a rich agricultural industry can cause serious damage. In 2010, Hurricane Alex struck the region, killing more than 30 people and causing the Rio Grande to overflow, inundating roads and bridges along the border. Last year, Hurricane Hanna flooded streets and buildings and caused millions of dollars in damage to the agricultural sector.

While only 450 miles (724 kilometers) of the planned 2,000-mile (3,219-kilometer) Trumps Wall has been completed, it has been executed at a breakneck pace by circumventing much needed environmental review processes and planning laws, in part thanks to a Supreme Court ruling that allowed the administration to proceed without a hitch. Jordahl noted that the currently unbuilt but prepared section in Texas that could now lead to flooding is part of the accelerated zones. In 2019, a coalition of green groups and other border nonprofits and community organizations, including the Center for Biological Diversity, came together to submit comments to the Customs and Border Patrol regarding their concerns. concerning the shaving of the dikes to build the wall.

These concerns were completely ignored, not even addressed by CBP, and we watched in horror as the wall construction crews begin to destroy the levee system to build a wall that would only increase the risk of flooding, he said. Jordahl said.

The fate of the levee system is a small part of the larger and looming questions that remain about the fate of the Trump Wall. On his first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order ending construction of the border wall and ordering a 60-day review of the project, declaring that more US tax dollars would no longer be diverted to build a border wall. . But the 60-day deadline has come and gone, and the administration’s plans for the wall remain unclear.

Local officials say CBP is responsible for setting the dikes; The Army Corps of Engineers issued a statement to KRGV that CBP and other agencies continue to keep in constant communication about the condition of the excavated dikes. But the well-being of the region is tied to the fate of the dikes that are in the hands of the Biden administration.

The desperation to build this ridiculous wall has put our entire region in grave danger, Jordahl said. Biden must step in and stop this madness by stopping the construction of the walls for good.

