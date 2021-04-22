TLP is not Lashkar-e-Taiba, its turmoil is not a civil war. Yet Pakistan is losing a battle





File photo of Pakistani PM Imran Khan | Facebook // ImranKhanOfficial /

Text size: A- A +

Liberals in Pakistan, whom Prime Minister Imran Khan had described as bloodthirsty Western liberals, must be in shock after seeing their government agree to demands from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan or the TLP, an activist group that was recently banned and responsible for maintaining order. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced that the government would release TLP members and present a resolution to parliament to expel the French ambassador. the law, but then agreeing to discuss the matter in parliament added to the crisis. The TLP agitation is not yet a civil war or a threat to the state, but Pakistan is losing the battle to religious conservatism. Pakistan can control it for now, but its damage will be longer term and will gradually be felt.

Read also: Everything about Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, an extremist group now banned by the Imran Khan regime

Political uniformity

The probability of the expulsion of the French ambassador is very high, especially if the matter is referred to parliament. It can only be saved by a miracle if the political parties come together and devise a plan to save bilateral relations and the country’s reputation, or if the country’s powerful army decides to withdraw its support for the TLP. Since the issue is about the honor of the Prophet and the TLP and other religious groups will watch the debate with eagle eyes, no member of the Pakistani parliament can afford to oppose the resolution. The last politician to question the blasphemy law, which is directly linked to the issue of the prophet’s honor and his being the last prophet, was Punjab governor Salman Taseer, who spoke out against unfair application of this law, and was assassinated in 2011 by his bodyguard. His own party, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), had struggled to convince its members to attend Taseers’ funeral. Even now, the head of the Sufi shrine in Sindh, the pir of Qambar whom the party leadership holds in abeyance, is a propagator of the draconian blasphemy laws and was seen as close to Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the now-dead fiery leader of the clerics. from Barelvi. organization, the TLP.

Other political parties, including Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Nawaz Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), are also not expected to take a different stance on the issue. The Assembly, Syed Imran Shah, spoke in favor of the TLP in parliament.

The opposition sees it as an opportunity to push back Prime Minister Khan. In all cases, members of all parties had joined in saying a prayer for the TLP protesters who died in the scuffle with the police. But no such prayer was held for the four policemen who died controlling TLP violence. And not a word of sympathy for the 800 police officers injured during the pitched battle with the TLP, or the dozen kidnapped and tortured by the uniform.

Also read: Tehreek-e-Labbaik violence shows Pakistan is at war and cannot play the role of peacekeeper in Afghanistan

Imran is not the first to go in front of the right

The apparent surrender of Imran Khang’s governments should come as no surprise because Pakistani parliamentary forces have not done the same in the past. The country’s first popularly elected Prime Minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, lost to the religious on the right in 1977. Whenever there is a fight between the political parties and the religious on the right, the battle is won by the latter, and not for the lack of clarity of the former on religious questions but also thanks to the help given to the forces not elected by the deep state. It seems that the Pakistani army and its leaders did not support the government of the Barelvi group.

Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa certainly cannot support a ban on the TLP, given its alleged links to the Ahmadiyya sect, a group that was declared non-Muslim in 1974. Later in the 1980s , General Zia-ul-Haq instituted blasphemy laws which were aimed primarily at punishing the Ahmediyas for what is considered to be a questioning of the purpose of the Prophet, hence an act of disrespect. Bajwa’s direct involvement in the case will be bad or his reputation among his own men who are also predominantly Muslims from Barelvi. Obviously, the army chief has limited powers to keep, as some sources suggest, the vague promise he made to ensure that the French ambassador was not expelled, as that would amount to roll back the TLP. That in itself should cast doubt on the minds of leaders and diplomats that Bajwa is speaking and making promises around the world. The question India, for example, might ask itself, can it keep under control other more powerful militant groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)?

Also Read: Pakistani Religious Extremism Did Not Start With TLP. It won’t end with its ban

Where are Pakistan’s TLPs rooted?

Undoubtedly, the TLP is not a threat comparable to the aforementioned militant groups. It is certainly not autonomous in its violence like the other groups. The nuisance value of TLPs, in any case, depends on the military and its intelligence agencies. The group’s founder, Khadim Rizvi, rose to prominence in 2017 due to his ability to arm the government of Nawaz Sharif on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. The band is certainly not comparable to Deobandi JeM or Ahl-Hadith LeT. These two groups were bred and trained for war. TLP can only create chaos. Even in 2017, when the group killed two police officers, the serious violence was perpetrated not by its members but by Rawalpindi’s forces. Recently, the former head of the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Absar Alam, tweeted that the head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was twisting him on the media handling of the latest crisis. . A source in the Pakistani media said: It is doubtful that the TLP has gained so much strength and capacity on violence in two years.

Most likely, the TLP was again used for political purposes. The crisis smacks of confusion at the top. This raises questions about the health of the hybrid system or the tension in the electric corridors inside the GQG. Tragically, the opacity around this issue will push all Pakistani actors to milk the crisis to their advantage. The opposition will accuse the prime minister of both mismanagement and compromising on Islamic principles. Within the army, the weakness of the Khans will be used by different centers of power to push each other.

Also Read: Pakistani State Sympathizes With All Kinds Of Religious Groups. Khadim Rizvi was just one of them

Pakistani socio-political impact

The TLP crisis will undoubtedly contribute to a medium and long term impact on the socio-politics of Pakistan. On the one hand, the continued use of religious activists does not bode well for the health of the state. According to econometricians, Douglass C. North, BarryR. Weingast and John JosephWallis, in countries with closed economic systems and weak democracies, which they call limited access orders, violence is part of the social norm for negotiating relative strength. I would add that in Pakistan, as in the rest of South Asia, religion and violence are frequently used to negotiate power. This formula is deadly.

Furthermore, such a socio-political atmosphere will minimize space for any non-Islamist discourse and strengthen the overall power of religious groups and parties across the spectrum. Religious parties like Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal-ur-Rehman), JEM and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) all joined à either by supporting the TLP or by supporting its key program to ensure States’ commitment to the issue of blasphemy. Just a few months ago, the JeM, which was not known to speak out on the issue of blasphemy and focused on jihad in Kashmir or Afghanistan, published fiery articles against France and in support of the killer of the French teacher Samuel Paty. These groups observed that blasphemy as a problem was less divisive in society and will help maintain the legitimacy that is essential to their survival. Anti-blasphemy or the honor of the prophet is certainly a crucial issue for their survival until they can gain strength through the return of the Taliban next door.

Activists are not alone in using this principle to gain legitimacy, but it is also essential, as Khan pointed out in his address to the nation on April 19, for political actors and state institutions. The differences are only tactical.

Interestingly, those who control governance have historically exhibited such a brazen use of religion as of pragmatism. The popular excuse is that the people will not buy an alternative to the religious narrative so that everyone can use it to their advantage. The man in the street is relatively sympathetic to the TLP, but not necessarily their violence, and angry with France, seeing the government take a tough stand. The behavior of the masses is also motivated by their understanding that the state is both irresponsible and ideological. The masses may not understand PM Khan’s logic of countering France diplomatically because they never felt owners and, in turn, responsible for the state.

Pakistanis like to say that their country with Israel are the only two states created in the name of religion. The only difference is that if Israel does not stand up for the Jews in the world, Pakistan feels responsible for both the Muslims of the world and for Islam. In the words of an Anglo-Pakistani Ahl-Hadith with whom I spoke: Pakistan (and northern India) is where a religion born in Arabia was kept and nurtured.

What is certain is that between Islamists of all kinds and pragmatic non-Islamist users of religion, the nuances of Islam have become deeper. Time to see the writing on the wall Pakistan is also a hybrid theocracy from which it can only move forward and not backward. Moreover, Prime Minister Khan’s speech, while logical, may be decades too late.

Ayesha Siddiqa is a research associate at SOAS, London and author of Military Inc; Inside the Pakistani military economy. She tweets @iamthe drifter. Opinions are personal.

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos