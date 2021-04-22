PM to highlight challenges and efforts on climate front at Leaders Climate Summit





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver her speech virtually at the “Leaders’ Climate Summit” on Thursday, highlighting the climate-related challenges Bangladesh faces and the efforts it is undertaking. Prime Minister Hasina, also chairman of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), will address the summit’s inaugural session titled “Raising Our Climate Ambition” with other world leaders, an official told UNB. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will open the opening session of the two-day summit at 6 p.m. BST. This session will highlight the urgent need for the world’s major economies to strengthen their climate ambition by COP 26 to keep the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach. This will be an opportunity for leaders to announce new measures to strengthen climate ambition. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will also join. Also read: FM: Bangladesh items on Biden climate summit agenda Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Russian President Vladimir Puti, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are among the participants invited by the US President. The second session will focus on “Investing in Climate Solutions”.

This session will highlight the urgent need to increase climate finance; efforts to increase public finance for mitigation and adaptation in developing countries; and efforts to shift billions of dollars of private investment to finance the transition to net zero by 2050. The third session will focus on “Adaptation and resilience”. This session will highlight the challenges of adaptation and resilience to climate change facing all countries, especially those most vulnerable to climate impacts, and cutting-edge approaches to build resilience to climate change and climate variability. . Read also: United Kingdom salutes Hasina’s leadership on the climate front The session titled “Climate Action at All Levels” will highlight the critical efforts of subnational and non-state actors (cities, states / regions and indigenous groups) who are contributing to green recovery and working closely with national governments to do so. advance climate ambition and resilience on the ground. There will be a discussion on ‘climate security’ which will highlight the global security challenges posed by climate change, the impact on the military and preparedness, and on-going efforts to tackle climate change. multipliers of threats to energy, economic and national security. The session on< solutions fondées sur la nature >> highlight the essential role of nature-based solutions in reducing emissions and building climate resilience, including efforts to reduce deforestation and wetland loss, restore marine and terrestrial ecosystems and to promote sustainable agricultural practices. The United States places great importance on Bangladesh as a partner in tackling the climate crisis. They are very interested in Bangladesh. They took note of the key issues that should be on the Summit’s agenda, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told UNB during an interaction at his residence recently.

Also Read: Bangladesh and United States to Work Together to Address Climate Change Challenges The United States congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her leadership in the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and she will be “recognized for the leadership of Bangladesh” of countries particularly vulnerable to climate impacts at the “Climate Leaders Summit” . Bangladesh noted the importance of the pledged international financial flow of US $ 100 billion per year and beyond to support sustainable development and energy transformations in developing economies. Bangladesh stressed that funding should be split at a 50:50 ratio between mitigation and adaptation at the same time, noting that adaptation without mitigation is not a good strategy. On the issue of Determined National Contribution (NDC), Foreign Minister Momen stressed on behalf of Bangladesh as well as on behalf of CVF that all countries must work hard to fulfill their NDCs at the earliest. Also Read: Climate Change: Biden Administration Urged To Take Real Leadership Role The summit will also highlight examples of how enhanced climate ambition will create well-paying jobs, advance innovative technologies and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts. At the time of the Summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as a new nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement. In his invitation, the US president urged leaders to use the summit to explain how their countries will also help boost climate ambition.

