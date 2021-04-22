GOP fights for traditional party values ​​and Trump’s – Harvard Gazette





Like the famous quote from Will Rogers, I am not a member of any organized political party. I’m a Democrat, it’s usually the Democrats who are labeled as routed, with the most left-wing and most centrist blocs in the party locked in infighting.

But since Donald Trump entered the Republican primary in 2015, the GOP has been at war with itself, undergoing previously unimaginable seismic changes to its identity, mission and core values, ceding traditional positions on small government, low taxes and supply-side economics. , free trade and foreign policy alliances to prevail over mercurial personality and uncompromising ideology. While this process is not yet complete, despite losing the 2020 election as incumbent president, Trumps’ vision has prevailed and loyalty to him seems paramount above all.

Why do so many elected members of the Republican Party still follow Trump? Self-preservation, said Tim Alberta, who has covered Republican and Conservative politics for Politico magazine and is a newly appointed writer for The Atlantic, during a Shorenstein Center virtual conference on the future of GOPs with the Harvard Kennedy School lecturer Richard Parker, Tuesday.

In the month leading up to the 2020 election, Alberta said most Republicans it spoke to across the country were preparing for the end of the world on November 3. it was his general ineptitude, his carelessness and his insensitivity in office; it was [his] turn off suburban women; it was that question of those disgruntled Democrats, will the blue collar workers who came out and voted for him in 2016 come back? he said.

Their plan was to regroup and prepare for life after Trump. Instead, an increase of 6 million votes from 2016 and gains among black and Latin voters was the worst-case scenario for the party, as it meant there could be no clean break with Trump so much. that Republican voters were always with him, said Alberta, author of American Carnage (2019), of the GOP’s civil war during Trump’s presidency.

Many Republican members of Congress have told Alberta behind closed doors that they hate Trump, but also find that he continues to enjoy strong support among their constituents. So they calculated that they couldn’t afford to throw the former president overboard and turn their backs on the millions of voters they will need for themselves in the mid-term of 2022 and in the end. presidential election of 2024, he said.

When asked if Biden and the Democrats could do anything to win over some of Trump’s Republicans over the next two to four years, Alberta said it was possible, but probably unlikely.

They will identify as Republicans, Conservatives, and Christians, in that order. And I think that drives a lot of blind loyalty to Trump.

Tim Alberta

A significant number of high-income Republican voters and college graduates in major suburban Wisconsin and Michigan counties have abandoned Trump in support of Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Data shows a further exodus of voters lists Republicans after the January 6 insurrection. Those who support the party are primarily concerned with cultural war topics such as transgender athletes and the dismantling of conservative social media. Even if Biden delivers a revitalized economy in the next 18-24 months, it doesn’t seem to matter to the Party’s remaining loyalists anymore, he said.

To overcome this era of zero-sum partisanship in Washington, it will take one thing.

You have to elect better people, Alberta said. Anyone who spends more than 48 hours wandering the halls of Congress watching members walk up close[s] stunned by the caliber of the individual we send to Washington, DC

Too many of them are in heavily populated districts, which encourages extremist views and bombing in order to satisfy voters, which inevitably leads to ineffective government, he said.

Everyone understands that we have problems in this country that could be fixed quite easily if you had people willing to operate in good faith and with some intellectual honesty, said Alberta.

While it sounds complicated, immigration, for example, is a relatively straightforward issue that Republicans and Democrats have been on the verge of tackling for 20 years, he said.

The reason they can’t fix this is because you have too many MPs from both parties who don’t want to go home and have to explain a very difficult vote to their constituents.

Mad opportunism is not entirely to blame. Alberta said he spoke to ordinary people about immigration, Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter, mass incarceration and other searing socio-cultural issues to better understand what was driving voters then that he was traveling across the country in the months leading up to the 2020 election. He paid particular attention to those in deep red states, where only a small subset of primary voters determine who gets or keeps their jobs in Washington, DC.

After hearing them, you come away with a very clear understanding of why their representatives in Washington are ready to act, speak and behave in a certain way, he said.

The hold of race and religion in Republican politics has surfaced and changed over the past decade. Looking back, Alberta said it has become more and more convinced that running has a bigger role than we have ever been necessarily comfortable acknowledging.

Conservative views once considered outliers are now acceptable, from birtherism to the false claim that President Barack Obama was born in Kenya, to plots such as QAnon and false claims that the 2020 election was stolen by votes. fraudulent cast in strongly black and democratic regions.

If we’ve learned anything in the past 18 months, it’s that there can no longer be a real distinction between the mainstream of Republican politics and the fringe of Republican politics, he said. It is simply very clear.

The political influence that organized religion, especially evangelical Christian churches and pressure groups like the moral majority, once had to set the agenda within the Republican Party has declined dramatically in recent years, the Republican said. Alberta.

The symbiotic relationship between the two remains strong, but where staunch conservatives were once reliable Republican voters on a specific issue like abortion, today most are affiliated with a party for loosely defined reasons, like patriotism. or police support.

They will identify as Republicans, Conservatives, and Christians, in that order. And I think that motivates a lot of blind loyalty to Trump, he said. So while religious leaders and organizations have lost political power, one way or another, at the grassroots level, it is much more powerful, much more vitriolic, and certainly more passionate than it ever was. has never been.

