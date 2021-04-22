300,000 other provinces came to Sindh for treatment: Wahab





KARACHI – Sindh government spokesman and law adviser Murtaza Wahab said on Wednesday that more than 300,000 people from other provinces have come to Sindh for treatment in two years, including more than 38,000 patients from Sindh. only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He expressed these views at a press conference at the media corner of the Sindh Assembly building. He spoke to the media about the details of the patients across the country and said hospitals in Sindh province are at the service of the Pakistani people.

Speaking to Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Sindh government spokesman said that if you have knocked down milk and honey channels, why do people come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sindh for treatment?

He said that people across the country are benefiting from the Sindh cyber knife installation and that Gambit Medical Center is the only public hospital in Pakistan to bear all the expenses of the Sindh government and that there are liver and kidney transplants. “So far, more than 200 liver transplants have been performed in GIMS, 86 of which were from other provinces. They only make accusations, but we believe in practical work and service to the people, that Murad Saeed made a great confession in his eloquent speech and Murad Saeed said that Imran Khan did not come to build factories, but we say repeatedly that Imran Khan has come to close factories. “The Prime Minister promised jobs and houses, but he took jobs and roofs from people. Murad Saeed said that the houses of powerful people are regularized in Islamabad and Punjab but you tear off the roof of the poor man.

So far, more than 200 liver transplants have been performed in GIMS, including 86 in other provinces

In practice, Imran Khan proved that he had come to close the factory. Khan Sahib is truly “Ailan Khan”. He didn’t keep any promises. Murad Saeed spoke about health cards and free treatment and said people from all over Pakistan come to Sindh for treatment, ”the adviser added.

Wahab said the Sindh government provides the best health facilities, but Murad Saeed has come to market his health card. The government of Sindh does not issue health cards.

We believe that every citizen of Pakistan should have access to health facilities and everyone should have facilities, but they don’t realize what they advertise. Wahah said: “I speak on the basis of the facts, therefore I find them offensive”, Imran Khan speaks of Rs162 billion, mobile health unit in Thar, he spoke about the University of Hyderabad and inaugurated the university in Islamabad. Do we not have the right to ask how many students in Hyderabad have graduated from the university?

