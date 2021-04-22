Penny Lukito, BPOM Manager at Jokowi, accompanied by Courage and Educational Capital





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – “Do not be afraid that women enter any field, women can contribute, even in the bureaucracy that people say are men, but in fact we can also contribute.” This statement was made by Penny Kusumastuti Lukito, a woman who was in the spotlight amid Indonesia’s efforts to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic, when she met Kompas.com on Wednesday (14/4/2021). Penny Lukito is currently head of the Food and Drug Control Agency (BPOM), who is responsible for monitoring before the use of the Covid-19 vaccine in the community. Read also: Abstinence before returning home ala Irma Hidayana, initiator of the LaporCovid-19 platform However, few people know that the head of BPOM, who was first appointed by President Joko Widodo to Merdeka Palace in July 2016, is Jokowi’s first choice. Of course, Penny’s way of running BPOM is not easy. At that time, the controversy arose due to Penny’s experience of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), with a background in environmental engineering. However, Jokowi still fully supports Penny after going through a number of government-led screening mechanisms. “Prior to being appointed he said: ‘Ms Penny will pass on to anyone who questions Ms Penny’s background, Ms Penny has been appointed Chief POM Agency is to drive change, ”said Penny, recalling her early days. Also read: Kartini and thoughts on brave, independent and struggling women …

Dreaming about becoming a doctor Penny’s career in the world of government bureaucracy is beyond doubt. Before leading BPOM, the mother of four had worked in the world of government bureaucracy for nine years. When meeting at Gedung A BPOM, Penny said that her childhood, which was spent in Bandung, West Java, was filled with her aspirations to become a doctor. “My childhood in Bandung, my parents, my speaker dad, my mom is a housewife. My inspiration came from my mom, when I wanted to be a doctor, my mom wanted it,” Penny said. However, says Penny, God has a better plan. After moving to a higher level of education, he did not continue his studies in medicine. Read also: Kartini Day, Ms. invites women to inject the literacy vaccine into the family



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos