How Scotland can step in where Boris Johnson is a slogan without substance





WHEN it comes to climate action, Boris Johnson’s Global Britain is more slogan than substance. With the UK government hosting the century’s most important COP26 summit in Glasgow in November, that’s not a good idea. It also doesn’t sound like you’re in charge or taking responsibility for getting real climate action from world leaders.

As the United States and China strive to build consensus and cooperation on the most urgent and urgent crisis of our time, there is a growing impression internationally that the United Kingdom is only doing looking from behind, more of a spectator than a vision-oriented or proactive host. .

Thanks to the work of heavyweights John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, respective US and China climate representatives, the odds of a global emissions deal look much more positive than expected and set the tone for the summit of Earth Day led by Joe Biden from today. , which the Chinese president will now attend. It appears that the world’s major emitters might be willing to put aside the differences of their nations to cooperate in the fight against climate change. It would be a powerful and symbolic gesture, affirming the determination of the Biden administration on climate issues, China’s recognition of the crisis with its carbon reduction targets and the willingness to play its role despite serious geopolitical disagreements. . And this sets the tone for great ambitions with a commitment to COP26. READ MORE: Greta Thunberg won’t attend Glasgow summit as COP26 ‘should be postponed’ This is where the United Kingdom should step in, to strengthen this orientation and put diplomatic pressure on the countries present to improve their game in terms of emissions targets. As the host country of COP26, the UK must move heaven and earth by November to make the most of this willingness to collaborate and set out its position on the summit’s grand vision ahead. But meanwhile, back at the ranch, UK COP26 President Alok Sharma is pushing against a closed door regarding the Johnson administration’s big picture on climate change. It’s two steps forward and one step back each day for Sharma as he fights to keep the UK’s reputation intact amid the mixed message from the Prime Minister and his government on coal mining, taxes airlines, green houses and reduced overseas aid budgets. Even this week, when the UK government announced its intention to meet the ambitious Climate Change Commission target of a 78% reduction in 1990 emissions levels by 2035, that pledge was considered skeptically by many, who doubted that the “rhetoric” actually corresponded to “reality”. (According to Ed Milliband, Labor shadow secretary.) When you are faced with an emergency, slogans and promises just aren’t enough. The UK’s marginalization on climate issues is compounded by this energized, laser-focused Biden-Kerry power team determined to reverse Trump’s years of climate denial and move swiftly towards successful leadership to save the planet, while building on a historical connection between Kerry and Zhenhua. who collaborated successfully during the Obama years. At the Earth Day summit today, Biden is expected to announce America’s Nationally Determined Contribution or NDC on Emissions Reduction and expectations are high that this will raise the bar significantly for acknowledging the dire urgency to which we face as a planet. Biden is also expected to announce new funding measures to help developing countries overseas mitigate, adapt and become more resilient to climate change. Once again, the elephant in the room that Johnson’s decision to cut overseas aid is seriously hampering the work of the team and the UK COP president to claim that they are appropriate the November summit. Reducing development aid also reduces diplomatic negotiating power and geopolitical relevance. Sharma has had some weight in his diplomatic efforts so far, but his hands are tied behind his back by Johnson’s refusal to acknowledge the gravity of the situation. The more it changes. This raises the question of who is in charge of this COP? Global giants China and America or Britain as a spectator? Scotland can step into this void of vision and keep its promise to make it the “People’s COP”. There has never been a better time to engage people in the success of our climate ambitions, given the increased awareness and desire to act on this emergency across generations. A myriad of polls, the recommendations of the Climate Assembly UK, and now Scotland’s interim climate report, show that civil society wants governments to act, they want leadership and narratives to match success and radical transformation. We expect those in power to succeed. If not, what will remain to be passed on to our young people? READ MORE: COP26 climate summit set to be held in person, Environment Secretary said THROUGH the hard work and leading commitments the Scottish Government has already made, we have created a brilliant platform for transformational success and Scotland is in a unique position to promote determined engagement at the COP. We can offer essential para-diplomacy on the gaping gaps in the UK government’s rhetoric, on climate justice, women’s representation and youth participation for example. With our commitment to doubling the Climate Justice Fund, we can practically demonstrate our global solidarity with the countries of the South most affected by climate change and now the Covid-19 pandemic. We could address the lack of female voices at the highest level of the UK COP team to highlight the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and girls with a series of focused and focused roundtables on action between the Scottish Government’s COP Climate Center. And we must ensure that our young people, our children, our adolescents and our older youth groups have the opportunity to voice their concerns at the COP summit so that they can lobby and offer their solutions to the leaders to save. their future. It’s about going beyond the slogan, it’s not just about going over motions, it’s about leadership and vision, recognizing that rhetoric has to meet reality or we’ll all be in a very bad situation. Scotland are in a position to infuse goal-oriented hope and measurable action into the void left by number 10. Let’s not miss this chance.







