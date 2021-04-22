Pompeo: China ‘intends to honor’ all commitments it makes at climate summit





Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined “Fox Business tonightWednesday to discuss the climate change summit hosted by the United States on Thursday, which will serve as the setting for the first meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. POMPEO: I expect to hear what we’ve heard from the Chinese Communist Party before, a series of commitments they have absolutely no intention of honoring. They have broken more promises in recent years, including a promise to President Obama not to militarize the South China Sea. We have to see real actions. I don’t know what Xi Jinping will say precisely tomorrow, but American security, American prosperity, depends on observing what the Chinese are actually doing, not what they talk about in summits or phrases they say. do not intend to run. One of the things that we [Trump administration] We made sure we didn’t make any commitments, we didn’t make threats that we weren’t prepared to execute or honor. We have been careful in what we have said and bold in what we have done. I hope this administration will not reverse this. The moment these adversaries find out that we are making promises that weren’t ready to back down, they’ll be driving a truck through it. Appeasement only breeds war, and power comes from the ability to deter, with nations understanding that when leaders speak, they mean what they say. I hope the Chinese Communist Party will reverse its polluting trend, but there is no reason to believe that it really is. I watched them [the Biden administration] going to Vienna with the same characters who appeased Iran once before and gave them billions of dollars in wealth that they could use to support Hezbollah, instigate terror, and expand their nuclear program. We [the Trump administration] took the opposite approach. We have denied them resources. They were forced to cut their soldiers’ salaries in half, they were forced to make very difficult choices about how they were going to carry out their mission across the world. They understand strength, the Iranians always rely on it when they see it. If we go to the negotiating table and get them back on the road to a nuclear weapon, it only means less security for the American people and less security for our allies in the region as well. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

