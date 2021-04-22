Soon to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan: Jahangir Tareen – Pakistan





Posted on April 22, 2021 9:19 a.m.

Jahangir Tareen said he has a long-standing relationship with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen said on Thursday that he has a long-standing relationship with Prime Minister Imran Khan that is not expected to weaken.

Jahangir Tareen spoke to media in Lahore after attending the court hearing and said his meeting with Imran Khan would take place soon. He said that the entire group that supports him wants to meet with the Prime Minister, not a committee, to discuss the issue.

The PTI chief went on to say that baseless FIRs had been filed against him and that a civil case had been turned into a criminal case. He stressed that he would get justice in court because the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had also sent him tax notices, but no allegations were proven.

It is relevant to mention here that a sessional court in the provincial capital of Punjab extended the provisional bonds of Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen until May 3 in the case relating to money laundering by sweets.

Judge Hamid Hussain conducted a hearing as lawyer for Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen told the court that his clients were fully cooperating with the investigations and would come out innocent.

The lawyer further told the court that a dossier against all the allegations was provided and hoped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would relinquish its position in the coming days.

The FIA ​​investigator said an incomplete file had been submitted by the suspects. The court returned the file to the investigator after reviewing it. The judge ordered the FIA ​​to submit a full investigative report to the court at the next hearing.

