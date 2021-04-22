PM Modis insurance on lockout is welcome but curve needs to bend





In his speech to the nation on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to assure citizens that in the war against the relentless second wave, every effort should be made to ensure that there is only impact minimum on people’s livelihoods. That everything would be done to save the country from a lockdown and that states should use it as a last resort. The post has already passed through several states that have rolled out their versions of a lockdown: nighttime curfew, weekend curfews, daytime movement limits. Its effectiveness against a steadily climbing wave and whether harder curbs are needed will only be known in the days to come. What emerges from all angles, however, is how the second wave exposed the glaring inadequacy of health infrastructure in the country. Not only in remote rural areas, but in the heart of the national capital, New Delhi, and the financial capital Mumbai. From the shortage of drugs and beds to oxygen supplies and testing facilities, all of the basic Covid care necessities that have been reported by empowered groups set up over a year ago. A just-in-time approach to replenishing oxygen supplies in hospitals will put lives at risk. If transporting oxygen across state lines proves to be a logistical challenge, then governments must quickly define the modalities involved. The vicious circle of supply and demand mismatches, panic and hoarding must be broken. India Inc, which took over in the first phase, must again intervene aggressively. On the vaccine front, openness has raised several new challenges. The bizarre double pricing of a Covishield public good of 150 rupees for the center and 400 rupees for the states is expected to sharpen the conflict between the states and the center. The lack of clarity on vaccine purchases a few days before the May 1 ramp-up must be corrected. Cash-strapped state governments are concerned about how they might compete with free market players in vaccine supply. The impact of the recently announced measures to stimulate domestic production, which ideally should have happened months ago, will be felt with some lag. The extent to which imports can close the gap in the meantime is questionable. This persistent health uncertainty will have serious consequences for the economy. Production will be affected as restrictions are imposed, and consumption and investment decisions of households and businesses will be postponed. Analysts have already started to cut their growth forecasts this year. Because despite all the talk about no foreclosure, no demand or economic activity will revive if the Covid curve doesn’t start to bend.

