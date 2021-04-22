80 kg of drugs smuggled from Thailand seized in Aceh





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A joint team from the Customs and Excise Office and the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) caught four people smuggling 80 kg of drugs, imported from Thailand, in East Aceh district, Aceh, recently. The coordinated drug raid resulted in the arrest of four suspects, identified by their initials as A, K, P and M, the head of the General Directorate of Customs and Excise-Aceh Office in Safuadi informed on Wednesday. The suspects were apprehended as they attempted to smuggle crystalline methamphetamine obtained from Thailand using a boat, he said. The raid, which involved customs and excise authorities in Aceh provinces, northern Sumatra and the Riau Islands, was carried out after BNN received intelligence about drug traffickers planning to smuggle a package of crystal meth in the country from Thailand, he added. Acting on tips, the BNN and the Customs and Excise Directorate formed a land team and a maritime team. The sea-based team has deployed a customs and excise patrol vessel, BC30001, to monitor smugglers, Safuadi informed. At 5:30 a.m. local time on April 17, 2021, the patroller’s radar spotted a boat heading for the coast of Idi Rayeuk town in the East Aceh district, he said. The customs and excise patrol vessel pursued and intercepted the boat and managed to recover two bags of rice containing crystal meth and cell phones that the smugglers threw into the sea, he added. “The BNN has transported all suspects with evidence of their drug-related crime. This drug raid operation has proven the government’s seriousness in protecting its citizens from being trapped in a vicious cycle of drug addiction,” said Safuadi. National and transnational drug traffickers target Indonesia because of its large population and millions of drug users. The drug trade in the country is valued at almost Rp 66 trillion. People from all walks of life are plagued by drugs in the country, regardless of their socio-economic and professional backgrounds. Over the past decades, the Indonesian government has taken severe punitive action against drug lords found smuggled and smuggled into the country. BNN has called for capital punishment for those involved in drug trafficking in the country, while Indonesian President Joko Widodo has issued sight shooting orders against drug pioneers. However, this failed to deter drug traffickers who continued to treat Indonesia as a major market, prompting law enforcement to crack down on them. Lily: Aceh police destroy 404.9 kg of seized drugs AMONG







